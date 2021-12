Stories like the one I'm about to tell you are pure miracles, and even more so when we consider the weather here in Maine during this time of year... According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, at about 5 AM Wednesday, December 22, 2021, the Maine State Police reported an older man with Alzheimer's who had wandered away from his home in Vassalboro.

MAINE STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO