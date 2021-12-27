ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Years Tech Predictions: What to Expect in 2022

By Eric Zassenhaus
 3 days ago
Last year brought big changes to L.A.'s startup and tech scene, from video streaming to blockchain technology to a boom in electric vehicles and the sectors supporting them, 2021 was a year that saw entire industries pivot to embrace a new tech landscape put in place by the pandemic. We asked experts from across the tech and startup world what they see coming for the city and its startup scene in 2022.

Check back for new posts. We'll be adding more predictions daily

In 2022, the food service industry will experience more labor challenges as restaurant and hospitality workers continue to leave in droves.

Fortunately, food technology has come a long way in developing robotics and automation in these last 18 months. Automated solutions in the kitchen will be well established by Q3 of 2022 and more vending style machines will appear in high-foot-traffic areas such as airports and schools, but also in the lobbies of high-rise buildings.

I started my journey as both an angel investor and founder over 20 years ago.

A handful of successful companies and hundreds of investments later, I realized a few common themes throughout my portfolio. One in particular stands out: democratization.

Democratization, or making things more accessible to more people, has been a considerable factor in much of my decision making as a founder and investor.

