Grand Rapids, MI

Local Musicians Nominated for 2021 Jammie Awards’ “Artist of the Year”

By 9and10news Site Staff
 3 days ago

“The Jammies” is an annual Michigan music showcase and awards show hosted by WYCE Radio in Grand Rapids. This year, they’ve got some big names from the Northern region, and we caught up with one of them that has been featured on ‘the four’s Friday Sessions before.

Photo: David Birdsong

Singer, songwriter and guitarist, Jake Allen has been nominated ‘Artist of the Year’ for the 2021 Jammies.

Other notable Northern Michigan artists on the ballot include The Brothers Crunch, The Marsupials, John Piatek, Ben Traverse and Michael Dause, Rachel Brooke, Sean Miller, and more.

About Jake Allen:

“Allen explores numerous musical styles with his guitar wizardry, ranging from lullaby-like dreams to burgeoning anthems. A documentarian of sorts, Allen’s immersive storytelling, and emotional vocal performance offer a multi-timbral journey through time and space. The constant groove of driving drums, bewitching guitar hooks, and the whisper of a longing voice spark wonder, evoking similarities to pop music’s golden ‘90s era. His fourth album, “Affirmation Day” provides a snapshot of shifting perspectives and personal growth through the means of signature fingerpicking, percussive guitar tapping, and lush musical arrangements. ” – read more here.

