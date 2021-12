Tony Khan had major plans for All Elite Wrestling in 2021. But the year wound up being so much bigger than he possibly imagined. On the business side, the young company launched a second weekly show in AEW Rampage, returned to touring the country after spending 16 months inside Jacksonville's Daily's Place amid the Covid-19 pandemic, announced AEW Dynamite's move to TBS and signed some of the biggest free agents in the industry. Meanwhile, the in-ring product was elevated to a new level thanks to a near year-long AEW World Championship reign from Kenny Omega, major crossovers with other promotions and the rise of homegrown talents like Hangman Page, Dr. Britt Baker and AEW's "Four Pillars" — MJF, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara and Jungle Boy.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO