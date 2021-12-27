ALLIED UNIVERSAL OPEN INTERVIEWS

Lakeland Electric General Manager Joel Ivy has accepted a position with Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L). Ivy will oversee the Texas municipal utility after their current Director, David McCalla announced his retirement earlier this year. LP&L is considering entering the competitive retail electricity market. Ivy has experience with both municipal utilities and competitive retail markets. LP&L conducted a national search as part of the process in finding a new director. A final vote on the offer of employment for Ivy is scheduled for December 29th in front of the Lubbock City Council. After the formal approval by the Lubbock City Council, Ivy is expected to report to LP&L early May 2022 with his last day at Lakeland Electric taking place April 2022.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO