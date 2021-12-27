ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

ALLIED UNIVERSAL OPEN INTERVIEWS

By Admin
Lakeland Gazette
Lakeland Gazette
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For public safety, please pre-register your arrival time. AU has immediate opportunities for you to join our security team with sites located throughout Polk County. Whether you’re new...

lakelandgazette.info

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lakeland Gazette

LAKELAND ELECTRIC GENERAL MANAGER ACCEPTS POSTION AS DIRECTOR OF TEXAS MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC UTILITY

Lakeland Electric General Manager Joel Ivy has accepted a position with Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L). Ivy will oversee the Texas municipal utility after their current Director, David McCalla announced his retirement earlier this year. LP&L is considering entering the competitive retail electricity market. Ivy has experience with both municipal utilities and competitive retail markets. LP&L conducted a national search as part of the process in finding a new director. A final vote on the offer of employment for Ivy is scheduled for December 29th in front of the Lubbock City Council. After the formal approval by the Lubbock City Council, Ivy is expected to report to LP&L early May 2022 with his last day at Lakeland Electric taking place April 2022.
TEXAS STATE
Lakeland Gazette

Polk County falling behind vaccination rates, why?

Polk County fully vaccinated: 56.9%, according to the CDC. COVID-19 cases in Polk County rose last week to 1,792 from 495 the previous week, according to the latest weekly tally from the Florida Department of Health. That 262% increase is the largest week-over-week jump since the state started reporting coronavirus...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Direct Potable Reuse Pilot

Ever wonder where that clean water comes from at a drinking fountain? In Polk County, drinking water comes almost exclusively from ground water. The demand for water in Polk County is greater than our supply due to the rapid growth. Learn how Polk Utilities is investigating alternative water supplies. Polk...
POLK COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Polk County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Lakeland, FL
Lakeland Gazette

WATSON CLINIC RECRUITS ADDITIONAL PHYSICIAN AND PROVIDER

Watson Clinic is pleased to welcome an additional physician and medical provider to their team. Aned Orbezo, MD is a board-certified Family Medicine specialist atWatson Clinic Urgent Care Main at 1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd. in Lakeland.Dr. Orbezo received her medical degree from St. Matthew’s School of Medicine in West Bay, Cayman Islands. She completed her residency in Family Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham in Selma, AL. Over the course of her career, she has amassed 17 years of experience in family medicine care and emergency room settings. She is board-certified in Family Medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Universal Orlando Reinstates Mask Rule as COVID Cases Rise

Universal Orlando is reinstating its mask requirements beginning Christmas Eve as COVID-19 cases are surging as a result of the omicron variant. Universal Orlando is reinstating its mask requirements beginning Christmas Eve as COVID-19 cases are surging as a result of the omicron variant. Daily cases of coronavirus have quadrupled...
ORLANDO, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Ashley Udick, General Manager, Aero Center Lakeland

2021 Airport Business Top 40 Under 40 https://tinyurl.com/yckpybwd. Ashley Udick would like to see more outreach to the younger generation about the numerous jobs and opportunities in the aviation field. Udick said there wasn’t one specific experience that led her to aviation; she grew up around aviation with her father...
LAKELAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allied Universal#Allied#Au
Lakeland Gazette

We are starting our fourth surge of COVID in Polk County

After Polk County has experienced its lowest COVID-19 positivity numbers in months during November. Positivity numbers has gradually increased during the month of December. “It’s quite alarming,” said, Dr. Joy Jackson, director of Florida Department of Health in Polk County. “We are definitely seeing an increase of COVID...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Live-fire training at Lakeland Linder International Airport

This weekend concluded our live-fire training at Lakeland Linder International Airport, which is performed annually to meet Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations for the department’s Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (#ARFF) division. The live-fire exercise simulates various emergency situations involving fuel spills and potential emergencies in the presence of aircraft.
LAKELAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Lakeland Gazette

Golden Corral on S Fl Ave closing — Aldi’s coming

The largest operator of franchised Golden Corral buffet restaurants, 33-unit 1069 Restaurant Group, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company is wholly owned by Eric Holm and his wife, Diane. It operates Golden Corrals through several subsidiaries, most based in Florida. The best-known among them may be Metro Corral Partners. The restaurants operated by that and other subsidiaries are located in Florida and Georgia.
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

BusinessVoice, Inc. of Greater Lakeland Names Josh Borem as Chair

At their annual meeting held on Wednesday, December 15th, BusinessVoice of Greater Lakeland, Inc. selected Josh Borem to serve as its Chair for the 2021-2022 term. Mr. Borem is the owner of Borem Fire Protection in Lakeland. He hopes to continue the recent endorsement success of supporting business friendly candidates. In addition, Mr. Borem intends to continue membership growth and furthering the political influence of small businesses in the community.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Distribution Center sold for $27.3M in Lakeland Florida

Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of McLane Distribution Center, a 211,113-square-foot distribution center located in Lakeland. The property is fully leased to the McLane Co. Inc., a supply chain services company. Mike Davis, Rick Brugge, Rick Colon, Zachary Eicholtz, Chloe Strada and Dominic Montazemi of Cushman & Wakefield...
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland, FL
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News Lakeland Fl

 http://www.lakelandgazette.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy