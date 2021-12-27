Jaguars Dealing With COVID-19 Outbreak Leading Up To Week 17 Vs. Patriots

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots are set to host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17. Or at least what is left of the Jaguars, after Jacksonville placed 11 players on the Reserve/COVID list on Monday.

Jacksonville has been a mess all season, but are now dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak heading into the final weeks of the regular season. The Jags placed 10 players on the Reserve/COVID list on Monday :

TE Dan Arnold

DT Malcom Brown

DE/LB K’Lavon Chaisson

TE Luke Farrell

DT DaVon Hamilton

C Brandon Linder

TE Chris Manhertz

LB Lerentee McCray

LG Andrew Norwell

DL Jihad Ward

Some big parts of Jacksonville’s offensive line is on the list, as is most of their defensive line. That includes former Patriots defensive tackle Malcom Brown, who is in his first year with the Jags after spending two seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

Practice squad offensive lineman Jared Hocker was also placed on the Reserve/COVID list by Jacksonville on Monday.

The Patriots are very much in need of a win next weekend after dropping two straight, and a meeting with the two-win Jaguars — or what is left of them — may be just what the doctor orders.

