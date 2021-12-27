ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jaguars Dealing With COVID-19 Outbreak Leading Up To Week 17 Vs. Patriots

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 3 days ago

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots are set to host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17. Or at least what is left of the Jaguars, after Jacksonville placed 11 players on the Reserve/COVID list on Monday.

Jacksonville has been a mess all season, but are now dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak heading into the final weeks of the regular season. The Jags placed 10 players on the Reserve/COVID list on Monday :

TE Dan Arnold
DT Malcom Brown
DE/LB K’Lavon Chaisson
TE Luke Farrell
DT DaVon Hamilton
C Brandon Linder
TE Chris Manhertz
LB Lerentee McCray
LG Andrew Norwell
DL Jihad Ward

Some big parts of Jacksonville’s offensive line is on the list, as is most of their defensive line. That includes former Patriots defensive tackle Malcom Brown, who is in his first year with the Jags after spending two seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

Practice squad offensive lineman Jared Hocker was also placed on the Reserve/COVID list by Jacksonville on Monday.

The Patriots are very much in need of a win next weekend after dropping two straight, and a meeting with the two-win Jaguars — or what is left of them — may be just what the doctor orders.

Tune in to Sunday’s Patriots-Jaguars game on WBZ-TV — the flagship station of the New England Patriots. Pregame coverage begins at 11:30am with Patriots GameDay, kickoff is set for 1pm, and after the game stick around for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!

Luke Farrell
The Clemson Insider

Jags Coaching Search Update

With the NFL season winding down, the Jacksonville Jaguars are full steam ahead, as they search for Urban Meyer's replacement and Trevor Lawrence's next head coach. There have already been several reports (...)
FanSided

Jacksonville Jaguars put together illustrious list of HC candidates

The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking for their second head coach in as many years. This time though, they didn’t wait until the end of the season, like they did with Doug Marrone, to fire Urban Meyer. They can start the process of interviewing candidates to fill their opening and it seems like they’ve already sorted out all their options.
CBS Boston

Dolphins Are Making It Real Interesting For Patriots In AFC Playoff Race

BOSTON (CBS) — The Miami Dolphins won their seventh straight game Monday night to crash the AFC playoff picture, climbing into the final Wild Card spot with a 20-3 victory over the New Orleans Saints. It will make for an exciting and riveting final two weeks of the regular season in the AFC. Thanks to that Dolphins win on Monday night, it could also go horribly, horribly wrong for the New England Patriots, who have lost two straight and fallen to the sixth-seed in the AFC. Both teams control their own playoff fate, and they’ll meet in Week 18 in Miami....
CBS Boston

Patriots Power Rankings Update: Where Do Pats Stand Among AFC Contenders?

BOSTON (CBS) — It wasn’t all that long ago that the New England Patriots were considered the cream of the crop in the AFC, regarded as one of the best teams in the NFL with legitimate Super Bowl hopes. How are they viewed now that they’ve lost two straight games, dropped from second to sixth in the conference, and lost their grip on the AFC East? That’s the question this week as we cruise around the internet to see where the Patriots stand in power rankings. As a reminder, the Patriots ranked between third and sixth in all major power rankings prior...
Pats Pulpit

Patriots vs. Jaguars predictions: Will New England’s offense get out of its slump in Week 17?

During their seven-game winning streak between Weeks 7 and 13, the New England Patriots averaged 32.1 points per contest and looked like one of the most potent scoring units in the NFL. Over their last two games, however, they have struggled putting points on the board: New England scored only 17 points against the Indianapolis Colts, and only 21 versus the Buffalo Bills — both ending in defeat.
CBS Boston

No Patriots Added To Reserve/COVID-19 List On Wednesday

FOXBORO (CBS) — We all know that things can change pretty quickly, but the Patriots are trending in the right direction in regards to COVID-19. New England got two players off the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday in running back Rhamondre Stevenson and linebacker Harvey Langey. The team also did not add any new players to the list. Six Patriots players remain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of New England’s Week 17 game against the Jaguars: Matthew Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Brian Hoyer, Josh Uche, Brandon King and Deatrich Wise. There’s a chance they could all be cleared to play on Sunday, with the...
Patriots.com

NFL Week 17: Patriots - Jaguars Injury Report

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-6) DID NOT PARTICIPATE. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (2-13) Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report. Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions. Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions. GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:. Out = Player will not play. Doubtful =...
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
