A father and daughter transformed a 1973 train caboose into an Airbnb — take a look inside

A father and daughter worked together to transform a train caboose into an Airbnb. Courtesy of Danielle Dotzenrod

Jim Dotzenrod and his daughter Danielle transformed a 1973 train caboose into an Airbnb.

It has the original conductor's chairs and railing, and new features like a handmade outdoor deck.

The caboose, in Decorah, Iowa, is available for reservations.

Jim Dotzenrod bought a train caboose during the spring of 2016. Courtesy of Danielle Dotzenrod

Jim Dotzenrod purchased this train caboose from a scrapyard in 2016.

Jim Dotzenrod had driven by a row of train cabooses in Decorah, Iowa, several times before he decided to take a closer look in 2016.

"By a town 30 miles north of us, there's a line of cabooses along the road a guy bought in an investment," Jim, 65, told Insider. "And I thought, 'Well, I wonder what you could use one of them for?' Then I thought of an Airbnb."

But the owner wasn't keen on selling any of the 10 cabooses, forcing Jim to search for one himself.

"My daughter's partner at the time told me there was one 30 miles away at a salvage recycling yard," Jim said.

The caboose was going to be cut up into iron, but Jim managed to strike a deal and purchase a caboose, Car No. SOO 124 , for $8,000. It was built in 1973 and weighed 52,000 pounds.

The property is listed as the CR Station Train Caboose on Airbnb .

It wasn't Jim's first time jumping into the world of home renovations and Airbnbs. Jim, a retired carpenter, had repurposed a silo attached to his farm into a popular Airbnb listing .

Jim and a friend helped place the train caboose on a set of tracks near his home in Iowa. Courtesy of Danielle Dotzenrod

Jim transported the caboose to his home, but it was no walk in the park.

Finding a caboose to purchase was one challenge. Moving it from the scrapyard to Jim's property was another. The process involved a semitruck, a crane, and a lift.

"They had two big excavators at the salvage yard," Jim said. "They put straps on the caboose, and they lifted it onto the semi I had hired."

Jim's daughter Danielle, 42, told Insider that her father had also acquired real railroad tracks to use as a base for the caboose once it arrived in his yard. The semitruck drove the caboose under a large crane and lifted it on the set of isolated railroad tracks nearby.

"It only took an hour to take it off of the semi and set it on the track," Jim added. It cost about $2,000 to transport the caboose, which is about 8.6 feet by 30 feet.

It took the Dotzenrods six months to renovate the caboose. Courtesy of Danielle Dotzenrod

Jim's first step was gutting the decades-old caboose so it could be renovated.

The $4,000 renovation began by stripping the caboose to its bones.

"I had to get the iron out of there, and after I gutted it I had to power wash it to get that diesel-fuel smell out," Jim said. "It was strong — it was just that lingering odor of diesel fuel."

Jim went back in with some air freshener to finish the job.

The Dotzenrods caboose has two sleeping arrangements: a queen bed and a bunk-bed set that can hold up to four people.

The caboose also has a bathroom, a kitchen with a microwave and a refrigerator, a double-burner hot plate, and barware supplies for cocktails.

The property includes air-conditioning, WiFi, and a TV.

Jim built a staircase to create sleeping arrangements in the caboose. Courtesy of Danielle Dotzenrod

Jim built a wooden staircase and replaced the caboose's original ironwork with woodwork.

Danielle told Insider that her father used his carpentry skills to replace the caboose's ironwork with woodwork.

"My dad can do anything he sets his mind to — like, absolutely anything — but my dad is so low maintenance himself," Danielle, the owner of Dotzy's Restaurant and Saloon , said. "So when we built this together it was a good combo, because he could build whatever and have me nudging him like, 'Hey, let's make this as cool as we can.'"

Though Jim got some help cutting new windows into the sides of the caboose, he handcrafted a staircase after setting the cabinets in place and making space for the queen bed. He also used his carpentry expertise to create an outdoor deck visible from the caboose's windows.

Jim outfitted the caboose with wood after working as a carpenter. Courtesy of Danielle Dotzenrod

Jim had to do renovations at night or on the weekends because of his regular job.

Jim was still working his day job and had to find time at night or on weekends to chip away at the passion project.

"I thought it would work as far as generating income," Jim said. "After my regular job, I just stayed at it at night and on weekends to get it done."

The renovation project lasted about six months and was completed in November 2016. Jim told Insider he spent about 300 hours laboring over the caboose.

Danielle helped her father retile the caboose floor. Courtesy of Danielle Dotzenrod

Danielle stepped in to add some personal, cozy touches and to help tile parts of the caboose.

While Jim tackled a lot of the structural changes, Danielle chose the decorative charms and much of the overall design, he said.

Jim said Danielle designed the floor — black tiles surrounded by oak wood — and many small details that pull the interior together. Danielle also helped decide the caboose's color motif.

Jim added that the wine-glass holders hanging from the wall were actually rake heads that Danielle repurposed.

Danielle snagged the electric fireplace, the mirror, and the sofa while hunting for decor pieces in nearby cities. Courtesy of Danielle Dotzenrod

Visitors can lounge on the couch and warm up by the electric fireplace.

Speaking with Insider, Jim praised his daughter, saying she drove her pickup truck to nearby towns to find different pieces and furniture options.

"There's a little electric fireplace in there that Danielle went to Madison, Wisconsin, and got for me," Jim said. "There's a sofa and then a big mirror that she went and got out of Minneapolis."

Original conductor's chairs are near windows overlooking the sprawling horse pasture. Courtesy of Danielle Dotzenrod.

Jim and Danielle said they felt it was important to preserve parts of the original train caboose.

Jim and Danielle wanted to preserve the charm of the caboose, so they saved the original conductor's chairs and railing.

"We wanted it to be nice but still feel like you're in a caboose," Danielle said. "I think that's something we pride ourselves on. There's a few other cabooses out there, but sometimes when you're in it you don't even really realize it's a caboose."

Jim agreed, adding: "The outside, of course, looks like a caboose, but you have to keep just a little bit of the novelty of it in there, so visitors know what it was like back in the day."

The conductor's chairs, which can swivel, are near the windows that overlook the property. The original railing is in the middle of the caboose's roof.

Danielle also tiled the shower walls inside the train caboose. Courtesy of Danielle Dotzenrod

The caboose has a bathroom with a shower.

Even in a confined space like a caboose, the Dotzenrods didn't skimp on amenities. The caboose has a bathroom with a shower and a toilet.

Danielle told Insider that Jim cut the tile but that she was responsible for tiling the shower walls.

The train-caboose Airbnb has a queen bed for guests. Courtesy of Danielle Dotzenrod

The home features a queen bed and bunk beds.

The queen bed is upstairs at the top of the caboose, while the bunk beds are on the first floor near the rear.

Jim mentioned that two women with small children were occupying the space.

He said that a good chunk of their customers came from surrounding cities like Des Moines. Danielle added that the Airbnb is almost always booked during the summer by families hoping to escape city life.

Jim constructed the deck by himself. Courtesy of Danielle Dotzenrod

Outside, guests can enjoy a handmade wood deck near the pasture.

The deck Jim crafted overlooks the Dotzenrods' pasture, where visitors can feed and pet horses. Danielle said the pasture became an unexpected draw for visitors.

"I'd say 90% of reviews give a shout-out to the horses," Danielle said, adding that there were plenty of things to do for guests who want to travel into town or spend time on activities.

Visitors can go kayaking on the Upper Iowa River, see the sites on an 11-mile trail, take lessons at a local shooting range, or visit Decorah's Toppling Goliath Brewery , which has won numerous awards, about 15 minutes from the caboose.

Jim also offers to take guests on a horse-drawn carriage ride.

Danielle said her favorite moments happen when people kick back and enjoy the serene nature. "When we see guests sitting on the deck having a cocktail during sunset or watching the horses in the pasture, it feels nice to offer city people that chance," Danielle said. "It's something that we country people probably take for granted, but it's something that they really appreciate."