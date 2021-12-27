ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens ‘Have Everybody We Need’ To Win, Harbaugh Says

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vwejm_0dWyqc1O00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Even as injuries pile up for the Baltimore Ravens, coach John Harbaugh isn’t making any excuses.

Led by third-string quarterback Josh Johnson, Baltimore recorded its fourth consecutive loss Sunday with a 41-21 defeat at the hands of Cincinnati.

But Harbaugh isn’t dwelling on what could have been. Instead, he’s focused on the next two games.

“(It’s a) two-game season,” Harbaugh told reporters Monday. “That’s really the message.”

While the Ravens hope to get reinforcements from the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week, Harbaugh is counting on the team to win with the players he has on hand.

“We have everybody we need,” he said. “Now we need to go out there and play our best football we’re capable of playing. … We just gotta go do it.”

As for the timetable of Lamar Jackson’s return, Harbaugh said the team expects to know more by Wednesday.

Despite falling to second place in the AFC North, Baltimore (8-7) is still in the playoff hunt. Next up? The Los Angeles Rams on Sunday followed by Pittsburgh in Week 18.

Comments / 0

Related
WBAL Radio

Ravens HC John Harbaugh sends prayers for Officer Holley

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh began the team's news conference on Friday by sending prayers and best wishes to Baltimore police officer Keona Holley, who was shot in an ambush on Thursday. "I just want to start off by sending out our best wishes to Keona Holley and her...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

As Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returns to practice, his ankle injury hangs over a pivotal week

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made his long-awaited return to practice Wednesday, but a gimpy right ankle could keep him from rejoining a bolstered roster for Sunday’s crucial game against the Los Angeles Rams. Jackson, sidelined since the Ravens’ Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns, was limited in the 20 minutes of practice open to reporters Wednesday. He had a slight limp as he jogged ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wjz#The Reserve Covid 19#The Los Angeles Rams
russellstreetreport.com

Ravens Need Better Defense, Not QB

The Ravens are hopeful Lamar Jackson can be back in the lineup for a must-win game against the Rams. Everything hinges on whether Jackson can practice this week. The Ravens are on a four-game skid, including the 2 3/4 games Jackson has missed with an ankle injury. However, the offense...
NFL
The Spun

John Harbaugh Shares Lamar Jackson Update For Wednesday’s Practice

After missing the last two weeks with an ankle injury, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson appears to be making progress toward returning. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Jackson will return to practice today, albeit in a likely limited capacity. Harbaugh had previously been noncommittal about Jackson’s practice availability this week.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
enstarz.com

Mystery Behind John Madden Cause of Death: Legendary NFL Hall of Fame Coach Dead at 85

The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
NFL
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
NFL
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancé Has Message For Doubters

On Oct. 24, the Kansas City Chiefs fell to 3-4 on the season. Since then, they’ve rattled off eight wins in a row. This past Sunday, the Chiefs dismantled the Steelers en route to yet another AFC West Title. Patrick Mahomes led the charge for the reigning AFC champions with 258 passing yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
47K+
Followers
23K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy