Santa Claus delivers gifts via helicopter in Wisconsin

S anta Claus ditched the reindeer and sleigh when he visited the Menomonie Police Department in Wisconsin this year.

The jolly old man, accompanied by some of his elves, flew in on a helicopter to hand out gifts to children at the police department on Christmas.

CALIFORNIA MAN SHOOTS HIS FAMILY AS THEY OPEN CHRISTMAS PRESENTS, KILLING GRANDMOTHER AND FATHER'S GIRLFRIEND: POLICE

"To be able to see them come and smile and laugh and jump — no matter how cold it is outside, they're having a ball — is everything," the Santa told WEAU . “It’s been a phenomenal, phenomenal experience this year to watch all the kids have a very merry Christmas, and that’s just something that can’t be beat."

The children seemed excited to meet Santa and happy with their gifts, including clothes, Lego sets, and art supplies, WEAU reported .

“We just, we love doing this,” Zack Arvold, an ACE Helicopters employee dressed as one of Santa's elves, told the news outlet. “We’ve been doing this for eight years now. We just love giving back to the community, and we really just want to thank all the people that donated to this cause. We just love seeing kids happy and bringing the joy of Christmas.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Other sightings of Santa flying via helicopter have been reported around the world.

On Dec. 20, a Santa flew to an elementary school in Idaho and met with some children. A Santa also traveled on a helicopter in San Antonio, Texas , and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil .

Washington Examiner Videos