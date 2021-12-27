ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Bacardi: Pandemic Years Will Fuel 2022 Cocktail Trends

By Les Luchter
mediapost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForeseeing a spirits world transformed by two years of pandemic-based drinking, the 2022 Bacardi Cocktail Trends Report from the spirits giant and independent consultancy The Future Laboratory (TFL) sees continued shifts in such areas as types of drinks and flavors consumers want, imbibing occasions, ethical considerations and ways of creating...

www.mediapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
coolhunting.com

Five of NYC’s Best End of the Year Cocktails Illustrated

There’s a subtle artistry to cocktail recipe creation, whether a bartender or beverage director intends to reinvigorate a classic or pull off the utterly unexpected. This fine, flavorful line, however, has not hindered attempts at the astounding. In fact, 2021 provided innumerable noteworthy mixed drinks—from the Dewar’s Japanese Smooth Highball at Katana Kitten (this year’s highest ranked bar in the US according to The World’s 50 Best Bars) to the impeccably crafted Bond Old Fashioned at the high-design members-only club Zero Bond. But the five we highlight below—charismatically depicted by Brooklyn-based artist Paul Tuller, who illustrated the book Pretty Boys: Legendary Icons Who Redefined Beaty (And How To Glow Up, Too)—simply stood out more than any others. Tuller captures an abundance of joy, a dash of majesty and a dollop of kitsch in these images, as he did for CH back in 2016 and 2019. Some of the accompanying recipes are more complex than others, but all of them have an unmatched spark that’s quick to detect on the tongue.
BROOKLYN, NY
spglobal.com

US e-commerce sales set to maintain pandemic-fueled heights into 2022

Merchandise sits in containers at an Amazon fulfillment center in Tracy, Calif. The e-commerce industry is expected to hold on to pandemic-elevated sales into 2022, with big retailers including Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc set to benefit as consumers stick to new, hybrid shopping patterns. U.S. e-commerce sales are on...
TRACY, CA
The Morning Call

From spicy snacks to delicious drinks, these grocery trends are heading our way in 2022

From spicy snacks to watermelon drinks, our supermarkets are sure to have some tasty trends headed our way in 2022. We have the shopping predictions from three chains that operate in the Lehigh Valley: Weis Markets, Whole Foods and Giant. We also asked about supply chain issues that continue to affect our area. Here’s what they had to say: Healthy new year Dennis Curtin, spokesman for Weis, ...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Food52

11 Pandemic Food Trends We Are So Over

After nearly two years of living through the highs and lows of the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve learned how to adjust our lifestyles to keep each other healthy. While we desperately longed for the days of “normal,” we also learned how to make do with the present. In the kitchen, this meant relying on lots of basic pantry staples and recipes that would be able to feed a larger-than-normal household.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
The Independent

11 best vegan products to try this Veganuary and beyond

Just a few short years ago, the idea of seeing specialist vegan food sections in the meat aisles of supermarkets seemed like plant-based pie-in-the-sky thinking. Yet here we are today with just that, an abundance of animal-free products adorning the shelves of most mainstream stores. What a time to be alive.About 1.5 million people in Britain are thought to be vegan, and the shift in retailers’ offerings – and thinking – is making their lives a hell of a lot easier. But the extent of options can still be variable depending on where you live, especially if that is outside...
RECIPES
mediapost.com

Hispanics Embrace Pandemic-Driven Banking Trends

Cash use was declining before the pandemic started. But like so many things in society, the trend was accelerated with COVID-19. Cash use dropped 57% since the start of the pandemic, according to an EY report. Use of alternative payment methods, however, has increased, with credit card usage up 7%, debit card usage up 10%, and online payment tools up 14%. This trend is expected to continue, according to the pundits.
PERSONAL FINANCE
houmatimes.com

10 Zero-Proof Cocktail Ideas to Ring in the New Year

Everyone wants to have a good time toasting at midnight on New Year’s Eve, but excessive champagne consumption can lead to a pretty rough start to the new year. Fortunately, zero-proof cocktails are the perfect alternative for feeling festive as the ball drops without experiencing the next-morning hangover. We’ve rounded up a list of our top picks of Eat Fit-approved zero-proof cocktails for ringing in the new year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Women + Wine: Make your new year sparkle

As wine professionals, we are often asked what our desert island bottle is. Many tipplers are surprised that the answer is so often sparkling. Effervescent wines bring about joy, whether you’re at a wedding, celebrating a victory or just have a Tuesday off – bubbles evoke a sense of fun and festivity.  To start the […] The post Women + Wine: Make your new year sparkle appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol Beverages#Bacardi Cocktail#Cocktails#U S Consumers#Food Drink#The Future Laboratory#Tfl#Tiktok
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Pandemic, winter fuel California surge in food-bank demand

Pandemic, winter fuel California surge in food-bank demand. Hunger knows no season; however, the California Association of Food Banks said demand for food increases during the winter months. The differences this year are new challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including a shortage of employees and volunteers; supply-chain issues; and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Post

America slouches into a new pandemic year

We’ve been at it for 21 months. Rather, it’s been at us. Is this Wave No. 4 or 5? Doesn’t matter. Everyone seems to have it. Baby, it’s covid outside. Over the past two weeks, the text messages have been rolling in like a perverse countdown to 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TheConversationAU

No, putting a spoon in an open bottle of champagne doesn't keep it bubbly – but there is a better way

At a recent tasting, I was presenting some sparkling wines from the Limoux region of France, a region that produced sparkling wines at least 100 years before wines from the Champagne region were well known. Towards the end, I commented that if the bottle is not empty, seal it with a sparkling wine stopper and store it in the refrigerator. The response was: “Why bother to seal it? Just put a spoon in the neck.” I was somewhat surprised. Although I had heard it suggested previously, I did not think anyone took the idea seriously. The fact is, it’s a myth...
DRINKS
BGR.com

Urgent shampoo recall: Stop using this dangerous shampoo immediately

Procter & Gamble (P&G) has announced a new product recall after finding traces of benzene in some of its dry shampoo sprays and other spray products. This is in addition to the Secret deodorant and Old Spice recall from about a month ago, which includes several other products that might contain traces of benzene. If you have any of the Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, Waterless, Old Spice, or Hair Food sprays in the recall list, you should stop using them immediately.
SKIN CARE
Daily Mail

Bill Gates says the worst part of the pandemic is coming and he's canceled his holiday plans because close friends have tested positive for COVID-19

Bill Gates warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic and announced that he canceled his holiday plans after his close friends tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder told his 56.5 million followers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

British couple stranded aboard Covid-striken Diamond Princess have booked eight more cruises

No other couple symbolises that unforgettable and devastating first blow that Covid-19 struck on cruise ships more than David and Sally Abel. The Northamptonshire pair became a regular fixture on TV news bulletins as their daily Facebook posts detailed conditions on Diamond Princess after it became the first, and most high-profile, ship to be hit by the virus.
WORLD
theeastcountygazette.com

Walmart Is Prohibiting Customers From Doing This as of Right Away

Weekly, more than 240 million shoppers visit Walmart, and they are ready to express their opinions about the retailer. Over the summer, Walmart was criticized for the quality of its fruit, and just before the holiday season, the retailer was hit with a wave of customer fury when it was announced that it would be replacing its traditional layaway program with a credit-based “buy now, pay later” scheme.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy