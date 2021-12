More than three years after a Kentucky man went missing, officials believe his body has been located. Chaos Divers, a diving team based out of Harrisburg, Illinois, helped unlock the most important piece of the case when they found a license plate in a McCreary County pond on Sunday, Dec. 5, according to a coroner’s report. The plate belonged to the truck of Jeff Anthony Shepherd, who was 30 when he went missing in 2018, officials say.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 24 DAYS AGO