ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Bitcoin Becomes More Energy Efficient as It Scales: Anthony Pompliano

cryptonews.com
 5 days ago

Anthony Pompliano, founder of Pomp Investments, joins CNBC's 'Squawk...

cryptonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pomp Investments#Cnbc#Squawk Box
cryptonews.com

"Bitcoin Will Be Worth USD 10M in 2029" - Brian Estes

“Don’t pay attention to the price. The price is not what matters. It’s the value that matters,” says Brian Estes, founder of Off The Chain Capital. He joins Real Vision's Ash Bennington to explain how he values Bitcoin and why many investors miss opportunities when focusing on price rather than value.
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

Cryptocurrency outlook 2022: Energy efficiency, adoption, and regulation in the year ahead

The upcoming year should prove an important one for cryptocurrencies as the decentralized finance (de-fi) economy continues to expand and see increased participation from individuals and institutions, according to industry experts. Crypto saw both incredible highs and lows throughout 2021, with Bitcoin hitting its all-time peak price as well as...
NFL
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Should Not Be Measured In Dollar Terms, Says Pompliano

The value of bitcoin is currently being measured in dollar terms and this is understandable given that fiat is still the most dominant form of currency. While those in the crypto space believe this will not continue for much longer, it is still important to price the digital asset in fiat currency to show its value to investors.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum At Risk of More Downsides

Bitcoin price is showing bearish signs below USD 48,500. Ethereum settled below USD 3,850, XRP could test USD 0.82. ICX and WAVE are down over 12%. Bitcoin price failed to recover above the USD 48,500 level. BTC extended decline below the USD 48,000 support. It is currently (11:30 UTC) trading below USD 40,000 and might decline further towards the USD 46,500 level.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Want to cure Bitcoin volatility? Stop thinking in terms of dollars - Anthony Pompliano

High-profile cryptocurrency investor Anthony Pompliano argued Monday that investors only view Bitcoin (BTC-USD) as a volatile asset because they compare its value to that of other currencies, like the U.S. dollar. Speaking to CNBC, the Pomp Investments founder contended that Bitcoin investors should reframe how they consider the crypto, thinking...
CURRENCIES
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Heat Check w/ Dylan LeClair

In this video, Anthony Pompliano, host of the Best Business Show, interviews Dylan LeClair, Head of Market Research at Bitcoin Magazine, who breaks down the latest bitcoin on-chain insights. The talk was live-streamed on December 24, 2021.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

After Failed Prediction, Cardano’s Hoskinson Pushes for ‘Real Decentralization’

After Failed Prediction, Cardano’s Founder No Pushes for ‘Real Decentralization’. Cardano (ADA) will create a more formalized open source project structure in 2022, but community members must also do their part to ensure “real decentralization,” Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson said in a livestreamed video update on his vision for the new year.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitwise CIO: Bitcoin Will Get A Spot ETF

In this video, Scott Melker aka The Wolf of All Streets, interviews Matthew Hougan, CIO at Bitwise. In Hougan's view, ETFs are the mother’s milk of the investment world, and Bitcoin will be able to get a spot ETF in the United States sometime soon. The episode premiered on...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Metamining’s Unique Cooling System Brings Efficiency In Bitcoin Mining

Metamining, a Bitcoin mining company, is now one of the most profitable Bitcoin mining operations in the Middle East region, thanks to its innovative water curtain system. As per the announcement, the company has introduced a cooling system, “water curtain,” which is six times more power-efficient than air conditioning. These water curtains rest on one side of the building on coated corrugated cardboard panels. Through these panels, water constantly flows while giant fans are used to exhaust the hot air on the other side of the wall. Using water curtains has allowed Metamining to establish an incredible energy-efficient ecosystem by massively cutting down on the electricity used. Notably, it has taken Metamining 2 years to develop the system. Electricity supplied to the company is mainly used for online hardware and hashing.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $466M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just sent $466,510,721 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1P7eZqMTJaSWYwCF3eUXDn5rwQVS4YVtB6. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy