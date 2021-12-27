ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demand For COVID-19 Tests In Full Swing In Philadelphia Following Christmas Weekend

By Natasha Brown
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UJ5Lc_0dWyphOo00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The holiday weekend may be over, but the demand for COVID-19 testing is in full swing. People waited in long lines Monday to get a test as COVID cases continue to rise.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden held a call with the nation’s governors, discussing his plan to bring more rapid tests to states quickly.

Early Monday morning, lines wrapped around the building as folks in North Philadelphia patiently waited to get a COVID-19 test or vaccination. Dr. Ala Stanford and the Black Doctor’s Consortium hosted a clinic from 9 a.m. until noon, as the demand for testing is growing.

“I got here about 8:45 this morning and I came because I normally have sinus infections but I was feeling a little yucky so I figured I’d come and get tested,” North Philly resident Elenore Byars said.

Cases in Pennsylvania and throughout the tri-state area are rising exponentially, fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant. Health officials are expecting even more of a surge after the holidays.

“We have a certain number of rapid tests, over 200, and then we have several PCR tests that we planned for,” Dr. Stanford said.

President Biden spoke with a group of governor’s Monday as part of the White House COVID-19 response team’s regular call with the National Governors Association.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf were present for the virtual call, with each state sharing the need for federal resources to fight the ongoing pandemic.

“My message to the governors is simple: If you need something, say something. We’re going to have your back any way we can. Last week, we took steps to bolster support for you with, number one: more capacity to get shots in arms with more places, more vaccinators,  more times for folks to get vaccinated,” Biden said.

The president is also answering the call for more testing as stores and pharmacies scramble to keep rapid tests in stock. Lines around the country spiraled during the holidays, as demand far outweighed the supply.

“Seeing how tough it was for some folks to get a test this weekend shows that we have more work to do and we’re doing it. We quadrupled the number of pharmacies offering a free test and there are now more than 20,000 places where you can get tested for free,” Biden said.

The president also says his administration is ordering FEMA to set up pop-up testing sites in populated high-demand areas. He also said those with insurance will soon get reimbursed through their provider for rapid test purchases.

Meanwhile, Dr. Stanford says 33% of the rapid tests she took Monday were positive.

CBS Philly

New Jersey Hospitals Restricting Visitors As COVID Cases Hit Record Levels

MOUNT EPHRAIM, N.J. (CBS) — There have been a record-breaking number of new COVID cases as some hospitals in our region set new rules to deal with the surge. Nationwide, the number of new cases just hit a record — 265,000 per day on average. It comes as New Jersey set another all-time high for new cases with 20,000 in one day. Pennsylvania saw 17,000 new cases of the virus Tuesday — a record for the commonwealth. Delaware reported more than 1,000. Hospitals in New Jersey are now putting restrictions on visits. A long line wrapped around a testing site at the Willingboro...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

School Districts Throughout Philadelphia Region Grappling With Whether To Bring Students Back As COVID Cases Explode

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As COVID cases rise and concerns over a post-holiday surge continue, several school districts across our region have a tough decision to make before classes start back up: Revert back to remote learning or return to classes in-person. With COVID cases exploding throughout the region, fueled by the highly transmissible omicron variant, school districts are grappling with whether to return students to in-person learning after the holiday break. The Garnet Valley School District in Delaware County will be returning students to the classroom next week but will be monitoring cases in the area very closely. “Clearly we’re not going to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Area Residents Wait In Long Lines For COVID-19 Tests As Cases Rise In Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lines for COVID tests are long in our region, and supplies are falling short. New Jersey sets a new single-day record of confirmed cases with 20,000 on Tuesday. Pennsylvania also reached a new daily high with 17,000 new cases Tuesday, including 2,6oo in Philadelphia. The city health department says the number of COVID-19 cases is higher than its ever been and we’re not at the peak of this wave just yet. Meanwhile, the demand for testing is at a high. “A lot of our family ended up getting sick over Christmas,” Port Richmond resident Kimberly Ball said. A health department spokesperson...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Reviewing 2,500 Historical Markers For Accuracy, Inappropriate References

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania is taking a closer look at the stories told by the state’s 2,500 roadside historical markers. A comprehensive review was prompted in part by the racist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017. The process has turned up factual errors, inadequate historical context, and inappropriate references. So far, the state has removed two markers, revised two, and ordered new text for two others.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

New Year’s Eve Fireworks Return To Delaware River Waterfront As Organizers Key On COVID Safety

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been a while since we’ve seen this sight on New Year’s Eve. For the first time in two years, the city of Philadelphia will ring in the new year with its spectacular fireworks shows. But Friday’s celebration comes amid a sweeping surge in new COVID-19 cases around our region. Ringing in 2022 on the Delaware River Waterfront. On New Year’s Eve, fireworks will light up the night sky. “It’s been so long since we have had fireworks on New Year’s Eve,” said Jarreau Freeman with the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation. While there are plenty of other festivities on tap for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Will Require Proof Of COVID-19 Vaccination To Eat Inside Restaurants Starting Next Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  New COVID-19 restrictions start in Philadelphia next week. Starting in a week, everyone will have to show proof of vaccination to eat inside. The rule also applies to arenas and movie theaters. There is a two-week grace period where businesses can accept proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours. But after Jan. 17., only vaccinations will be allowed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Toll Hikes On New Jersey, Pennsylvania Turnpikes And More Take Effect This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The new year is bringing some new toll hikes for drivers in our region. It’s going to cost you 5% more to drive the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The toll hike takes effect Sunday. You have to pay more whether you use E-ZPass or toll by plate, but E-ZPass customers do get a discount. Driving in New Jersey will also get more expensive. A 3% toll hike on the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway, and Atlantic City Expressway all go into effect on Saturday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Camden City School District To Do Virtual Learning Following Winter Break

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Students and staff in the Camden City School District will not return to class after the holiday break. Virtual learning will begin on Monday, Jan. 3 and run for two weeks. According to a letter sent to parents, in-person instruction will resume on Jan. 18. Imhotep Charter School in West Oak Lane announced that it will return to class with virtual learning on Jan. 4 for at least a week. The School District of Philadelphia tells Eyewitness News there are no changes yet, but administrators are in close communication with the health department. The Superintendent of the Cheltenham School District told parents a decision on switching to remote learning will be made Friday.
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Northeast Philadelphia COVID-19 Testing Site Forced To Turn People Away After Hitting Max Capacity

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  If you’re planning to get a post-holiday COVID-19 test, clear your schedule. Because demand is so high and supply is short, the testing site on Cottman Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia had to turn people away on Tuesday. It appears a lot of people are looking to get tested due to the most recent COVID outbreak. There’s also a line of cars waiting to get into a testing site in Gloucester County. They’re administering free PCR and rapid testing for whoever wants one.  The mobile testing site in Northeast Philadelphia was at capacity within a half-hour of opening.  There’s no appointment necessary....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

State Of Emergency Issued In Delaware To Help Crowded Hospitals As COVID Surges

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Gov. John Carney is sounding the alarm as COVID cases surge. A state of emergency has been issued in Delaware. Gov. Carney says the hope is to alleviate the strain on crowded hospitals. The current trajectory of COVID cases and hospitalizations is what has Carney and health officials in Delaware worried as we usher in the new year. “I’ll be declaring a state of emergency effective this coming Monday on Jan. 3,” Carney said. As is the case elsewhere in the country and throughout the Delaware Valley, the First State is also dealing with an increase in testing, positive COVID...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

New Jersey Will Pay About $53 Million In Settlement Over COVID Deaths At Veterans’ Homes

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey will pay about $53 million over COVID deaths at its veterans’ homes. The settlement follows claims that the state’s negligence contributed to the deaths of more than 100 veterans in state-run facilities. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy came under criticism in the early days of the pandemic in 2020 after directing veterans’ homes not to turn away patients who had tested positive. That order was that was later rescinded.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Hospitals To Receive Help From FEMA Strike Teams As COVID Cases Climb

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — COVID cases continue to climb across the region and hospitals are feeling the strain. Soon, Pennsylvania hospitals will be getting some help from FEMA. When and where are the two big questions. CBS3 reached out to both Jefferson Health and Tower Health. They both say they’re seeing high patient volumes along with staffing shortages, and urge people to take the proper precautions. With omicron running rampant, hospitals in and around the Philadelphia region are forced to make do. “The hospitals are full. A lot of hospitals do not have any beds,” Dr. Rob Danoff said. In response to this, Pennsylvania Gov....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

More Than 2,300 People Shot In Philadelphia In 2021

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia has seen a surge of shooting victims in 2021. The total number of people shot this year has now surpassed 2,300. The impacts of gun violence in Philly are far-reaching. The staggering number of people shot means police have more gun cases to solve. It also increases the workloads of health care workers, and more families are left to grieve. A group of people came together Thursday in Hunting Park for a vigil, including Lyn Etterivern, who lost her father to gun violence. “It’s devastating. No one wants to lose a family member, a friend or anything to this,” Etterivern...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Leaders Threaten Prosecution For Those Who Fire ‘Celebratory Gunshots’ On New Year’s Eve

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia city leaders have an urgent warning to people ahead of  New Year’s Eve: do not celebrate by shooting off guns into the air, or you will be prosecuted. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and other law enforcement officials came together Thursday morning to issue the warning. Officials call it a serious matter, but they also couldn’t provide an exact number on how many people were injured or killed in the city from people firing a gun into the air while celebrating the new year last year. They said firing so-called “celebratory gunshots” into the air can result in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Several Philadelphia Bars, Restaurants Shutting Down During Busy New Year’s Holiday Due To COVID Surge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As we count down to 2022, we’re also counting a record number of COVID cases fueled by the omicron variant. In Philadelphia, celebrating safely means tough choices for bars and restaurants. The Department of Health says Philadelphia is averaging nearly 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day. This surge is impacting restaurants during one of their busiest times of the year. With only one day left until the new year, many Philadelphians are enjoying these last days by dining in at their favorite restaurants; many of which have begun shutting down and making tough calls, thanks to a spike...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Rowan University Set To Open First Veterinary School In New Jersey

GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) — Rowan University is expanding its academic offerings, and the school held a ceremony Wednesday morning to celebrate. Rowan is planning to open a School of Veterinary Medicine at its Gloucester campus on Tanyard Road in Sewell.    In addition to people, lots of animals were on hand for Wednesday’s announcement. Officials say the school will address increased national demand for veterinarians and other animal health professionals. “These bright young people, when you go away, you don’t come back, that’s a fact,” New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney said. “And so, leveraging our institutes of higher education to grow our economy to make this region of the state stronger was a no brainer.” Currently, there are just 33 veterinary schools in the nation and only five on the east coast.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Cars Line Up As Far As Eye Can See For COVID-19 Tests In South Jersey Ahead Of New Year Holiday

CLAYTON, N.J. (CBS) — There are long lines and long waits for COVID-19 testing across our region. It comes as case numbers skyrocket. People have been in line for up to four hours in Clayton, waiting to make sure they get tested ahead of the new year. Car after car, as far as the eyes can see, lined up in Clayton to receive rapid COVID-19 tests Tuesday. “I had some symptoms, some cold symptoms so I wanted to come out and get tested,” Sicklerville resident Sheila Cooper said. Like Cooper, the entire Thompson household is also getting tested. Dad’s home test turned up positive....
CLAYTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Dr. Ala Stanford Center For Health Equity Offering Vaccines, COVID-19 Tests

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was a long line for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations in North Philadelphia Monday morning. Eyewitness News was at the Dr. Ala Stanford Center For Health Equity on West Lehigh Avenue. Booster shots were available to those over 18 years old. Vaccines and testing were available for those 5 years and older. “I was feeling a little yucky, so I figured I’d come get tested, so here I am,” Elnore Byars said. Testing and vaccines will also be available at the center from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday and Friday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

TSA Officers Detect 2 Knives In Stuffed Animal At Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Transportation Security Administration officers detected two knives that were sewn into the middle of a child’s stuffed animal on Monday at Philadelphia International Airport. The stuffed animal, which was a black bear dressed up as Darth Vader from Star Wars, triggered an alarm as it entered the checkpoint x-ray machine. According to a release, the x-ray image indicated something concealed inside the bear, which warranted further inspection. TSA officials then removed the stitches from the rear of the bear and pulled out two knives that had been concealed inside the middle of the bear’s stuffing. “This is a good example of why we cannot assume that something as innocent-looking as a child’s stuffed animal is not a risk to security,” Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport, said in a release. “Someone intentionally attempted to conceal two knives inside this 9-year-old boy’s toy for whatever reason. It was a good catch on the part of our TSA officers.” The stuffed animal belonged to a young boy who was traveling with his mother. She’s a resident of Cortland, New York, and is likely to face a federal civil penalty for the security violation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

