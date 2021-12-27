ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso infusion center runs out of monoclonal antibody treatments for Omicron variant

By Jim Parker
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oDkDH_0dWyoeQk00

EL PASO, Texas – The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) said Monday that the infusion center in El Paso - as well as those in Austin, Fort Worth and San Antonio - have exhausted their supply of sotrovimab, the monoclonal antibody that's effective against the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

Due to a national shortage, the federal government won't be able to ship any additional supplies of this monoclonal antibody treatment to Texas until sometime in January.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control estimate that the Omicron variant is causing more than 90% of the current Covid-19 cases in Texas.

Until now, sotrovimab has been effective in fighting against the Omicron variant and keeping those who test positive for it out of the hospital.

Other monoclonal antibodies have not shown to be effective against the Omicron variant, but the infusion centers will continue to offer those antibodies for people diagnosed with a non-Omicron case of Covid.

The post El Paso infusion center runs out of monoclonal antibody treatments for Omicron variant appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 3

Nancy Balsach
3d ago

Shame were running out of self testing kits, places to test now this! whoever is in charge (no it's not Biden) should get their act together!!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KVIA ABC-7

Staffing shortage at El Paso’s 911 center leads to calls on hold, dispatcher burnout

EL PASO, Texas-- 911 call centers across the country are short staffed and strained. That's the situation in El Paso, too. The volume of calls does not stop, but the ability to pick them up is becoming increasingly difficult. A shortage of dispatchers in El Paso could be leaving many of you on hold.  ABC-7 spoke to The post Staffing shortage at El Paso’s 911 center leads to calls on hold, dispatcher burnout appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

1st Afghan family evacuated from Kabul resettles in El Paso: ‘Glad to have these neighbors’

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- For generations, El Paso has been the first city that migrants and refugees step foot in as they try to start a new life in the U.S. Typically, the vast majority of them have been from Latin America. But, in the months following the frantic evacuation from Kabul, we're now starting The post 1st Afghan family evacuated from Kabul resettles in El Paso: ‘Glad to have these neighbors’ appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Health Authority rejects CDC idea to shorten Covid quarantines amid case spike

EL PASO, Texas — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control's decision to shorten the recommended Covid-19 isolation and quarantine period from 10 days to five is drawing pushback from El Paso's City-County Health Authority, who said Tuesday evening that the Borderland should continue to follow the CDC’s previous 10-day isolation and quarantine guidelines. Dr. Hector The post El Paso Health Authority rejects CDC idea to shorten Covid quarantines amid case spike appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Frontera wastewater replacement line complete, may end foul sewage smell

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Water announced Wednesday that it had connected the final pipe on the Frontera wastewater line, which hopefully will end the foul smell from the sewage release into the Rio Grande. With the final connection of the replacement Frontera wastewater line, it gives EP Water crews the ability to move The post Frontera wastewater replacement line complete, may end foul sewage smell appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
El Paso, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
El Paso, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Health
Local
Texas Government
El Paso, TX
Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
El Paso, TX
Coronavirus
San Antonio, TX
Coronavirus
KVIA ABC-7

Victim stabbed, wounded in central El Paso alley

EL PASO, Texas -- A victim was stabbed and wounded late Wednesday night in a central El Paso alleyway. The alley where the attack happened is located in the 3400 block of La Luz Avenue; it occurred around 9:15 p.m. The wounded person was taken to a local hospital, but first-responders said the injuries weren't The post Victim stabbed, wounded in central El Paso alley appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Car crashes into east El Paso home for 2nd time in a year

EL PASO, Texas -- An east El Paso home, located at the corner of the intersection of Saul Kleinfeld and Bell Tower drives, was struck by a car this week, bringing down a big chunk of backyard wall. According to homeowner Saul Chavez, this was the second time in a year that this has happened. The post Car crashes into east El Paso home for 2nd time in a year appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso’s Covid-19 weekly death toll rises to 63, with youngest victim a teen boy

EL PASO, Texas -- There were 63 El Paso Covid-19 deaths reported for the past week, the El Paso Department of Public Health announced Monday, marking a huge increase in coronavirus fatalities - although officials indicated some of the deaths, while confirmed last week, actually happened weeks ago. Officials said 62 of the 63 victims The post El Paso’s Covid-19 weekly death toll rises to 63, with youngest victim a teen boy appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Baby’s Christmas death probed by El Paso police; may be case of SIDS

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police were looking into the death of a baby on Christmas Day. A Crime Scene Unit was deployed Saturday to a residence in the 600 block of South Yarborough and a police spokesperson confirmed there was an ongoing investigation. Police said a cause of death hadn't yet been determined The post Baby’s Christmas death probed by El Paso police; may be case of SIDS appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Infusion#Monoclonal Antibodies#Monoclonal Antibody#Covid#Dshs#Sotrovimab
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso health experts urge: ‘You need to get vaccinated’ due to Omicron

EL PASO, Texas -- Despite a slight decrease in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations, two top El Paso health experts tell ABC-7 it's still too early to know how the Omicron variant will impact the Borderland and agreed we could see a slight uptick in cases. Infectious disease specialist, Dr. Ogechika Aloize with Sunset I.D. Care The post El Paso health experts urge: ‘You need to get vaccinated’ due to Omicron appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Relief fund set up for Tony’s Burrito House employees after devastating east El Paso fire

EL PASO, Texas -- Days after a devastating fire at Tony’s Burrito House, a relative of the family that owns the business is now organizing a GoFundMe campaign to help employees and family members.  The building was considered a total loss after it caught fire at 2 a.m. on Saturday.  The fire was so large that The post Relief fund set up for Tony’s Burrito House employees after devastating east El Paso fire appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Is it safe to travel for the holidays? El Paso doctor weighs in

EL PASO, Texas – People who were not able to travel for the holidays last year are making up for lost time this year.  According to the American Automobile Association, more than 109 million people will travel out of town this holiday season, a 34% increase from 2020.  Dr. Ogechika Alozie, an infectious disease specialist, The post Is it safe to travel for the holidays? El Paso doctor weighs in appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces lawmakers and residents clash over decision to rename street with federally recognized slur

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Las Cruces lawmakers want to move forward with changing the name of a street which has a federally recognized slur, but multiple residents say they want to keep the name of the street the same. "I came across the street name and I frankly was floored," said Councilwoman Johana Bencomo, The post Las Cruces lawmakers and residents clash over decision to rename street with federally recognized slur appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KVIA ABC-7

Central El Paso family loses home in fire that created smoke seen for miles

EL PASO, Texas -- A central El Paso family lost their home Sunday afternoon in a fire that produced smoke visible for miles. The smoky afternoon blaze happened around 2 p.m. in the 1400 block of E. Yandell Drive; it took fire crews about an hour to knock down that fire. Firefighters said there were The post Central El Paso family loses home in fire that created smoke seen for miles appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Water leak forces closure of Dona Ana Government Center

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A water leak forced the closure of the Doña Ana County Government Center at 854 N. Motel Boulevard on Monday. Employees were ordered home and the building was closed along with the Treasurer's Office, the Clerk's Office, Community Development and the Assessor's Office. “We apologize for the inconvenience this may The post Water leak forces closure of Dona Ana Government Center appeared first on KVIA.
POLITICS
KVIA ABC-7

Tony’s Burrito House in east El Paso burns down; family owners heartbroken

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso family is in disbelief after their beloved restaurant went up in flames. Tony’s Burrito House at 1410 Vanderbilt Drive on the east side caught fire about 2 a.m. Saturday.  According to the El Paso Fire Dept., a total of 13 units and 34 firefighters responded to the blaze; The post Tony’s Burrito House in east El Paso burns down; family owners heartbroken appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

EPPD holds ‘Coffee with a Cop’ events to overcome negative perceptions some may have

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Police Department is hosting numerous Coffee with a Cop events to help unite the force and the community. Jeremiah Casillas, who is a police officer for EPPD told ABC-7: "We actually have had this event as an opportunity to go ahead and meet with the people. To create a The post EPPD holds ‘Coffee with a Cop’ events to overcome negative perceptions some may have appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Airport joins global program that aids travelers with ‘hidden disabilities’

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso International Airport joins airports across the world participating in the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Network. "This program is live," said Sam Rodriguez, El Paso International Airport director. "We've been training our staff and partners to make sure we are able to provide the right customer service to those that The post El Paso Airport joins global program that aids travelers with ‘hidden disabilities’ appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Bicyclists pass through Las Cruces on 6,000-mile journey for clean energy awareness

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – Two bicyclists riding electric and solar powered bikes make their way to Las Cruces Friday, after riding 123 days and over 5,000 miles to New Mexico. Sushil Reddy, a former Guinness world record holder for the longest journey on an e-bike, and his co-worker, Luis Fourzan, said they are raising The post Bicyclists pass through Las Cruces on 6,000-mile journey for clean energy awareness appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces non-profit is trying to bring back a 24/7 emergency veterinarian clinic

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces doesn't have a 24/7 emergency veterinarian clinic, and non profit Animals Companions of Las Cruces is trying to change that. Dawn Duncan started the non profit in August after she nearly lost her dog Fergus when she had to rush him to El Paso for treatment in June. The post Las Cruces non-profit is trying to bring back a 24/7 emergency veterinarian clinic appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Only independent northeast El Paso food pantry continues to give

EL PASO, Texas -- 'You Eat I Eat' is the only independent northeast El Paso food pantry and the demand for their services have grown exponentially throughout the pandemic. The pantry that started back in 2015 used to help between 1,000 and 1,500 clients a month. That number has now skyrocketed to nearly 5,000 clients The post Only independent northeast El Paso food pantry continues to give appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy