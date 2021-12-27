ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Following Loss To Rams, G Olisaemeka Udoh Placed On COVID-19 Reserve

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Following Monday night’s loss to the Rams, the Vikings placed offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Udoh, who was drafted by the Vikings in 2019, will likely miss Sunday’s game against the Packers, the team said in a news release.

The former tackle has started all but one game for the Vikings this season, mostly at right guard.

While Mason Cole is on injured reserve, the team’s options on right guard are Dakota Dozier or rookie Wyatt Davis, who hasn’t played so far this season.

The Vikings are currently 7-8. If their playoff hopes are to be kept alive, they need to win in Green Bay.

