Third Ashes Test to continue as all England and Australia players return negative Covid test results

By Rory Dollard
The Independent
 3 days ago

Day three of the Boxing Day Ashes Test will go ahead as planned after both teams received a full round of negative Covid-19 results ahead of Tuesday’s action in Melbourne.

The match, and the remainder of the series, was plunged into doubt after news that the virus had made its way into England’s wider travelling group but a full round of PCR testing was completed on Monday night with no further positives among the playing group.

It is understood there are now six confirmed cases within the England party, which has swelled to over 60 during the Christmas period, comprising three of the backroom team and three family members. But with the playing groups both getting the all-clear, the third Test match at the MCG will continue unaffected.

A statement issued by Cricket Australia read: “Players from the Australian and England teams all had PCR Covid-19 tests after play (on Monday) and all results have come back negative.

“The families of both sets of players also had PCR tests (on Monday) and all returned a negative test.

“The England team’s support staff and their family members who tested positive after PCR tests yesterday are in isolation. Play in the third Vodafone men’s Ashes Test match resumes at the MCG at 10.30am (local time on Tuesday).”

The heightened state of alert means testing is likely to continue at an increased now, with the family group due to take follow-up tests on Tuesday.

The current Ashes schedule remains unchanged for now – with the New Year’s Test in Sydney set to begin on January 5, followed by the series finale in Hobart from January 14. Both teams are due to share a charter flight from Melbourne to New South Wales at the conclusion of the current match and will have exclusive access to a hotel in Sydney.

There are likely to be ongoing discussions between the respective boards governing restrictions around player movement, with protocols currently at level 4, which stops short of a dreaded ‘bubble’ environment but does not allow individuals to eat or shop indoors.

Discussions have been taking place between England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison who linked up with the side this week, his Cricket Australia counterpart Nick Hockley and local health officials in Victoria.

When news of the first confirmed case broke early on Monday morning, England were initially advised to stay away from the ground but, after all players received negative rapid antigen results, play went ahead with only a half-hour delay.

Both teams adopted more stringent measures around the shared dressing=room spaces but there was no attempt at distancing on the field of play, as each team celebrated wickets with the usual embraces rather than the fist bumps which became common earlier in the pandemic.

England bowler James Anderson spoke after play, insisting the will existed to continue with the scheduled five Tests – provided there was good news from the laboratory.

The tourists are now well versed in the possible outcomes, having cancelled two overseas trips in 2020 – a Test tour of Sri Lanka and a white-ball visit to South Africa – and seen India walk out of the deciding Old Trafford Test last summer.

“As long as the group that’s at the ground are negative I don’t see why we can’t carry on,” Anderson said.

“I’m sure that’s the plan but it depends on PCR tests and what situation that leaves us in. We’ll just have to wait and see what the results are.

“That will get talked about by much more important people than me if and when those results come back.”

Hockley had earlier addressed the situation shortly after play got under way.

“Everyone now is on high alert, everyone is being extra cautious,” he said.

“We just need to remain calm, get the facts, everyone needs to follow medical advice and, on that basis, we keep going. That’s part of continuing elite sport and major events at this time.

“We’ve got strong protocols, comprehensive testing and the players have been fantastic. Everyone is desperate to play, they’ve been living with this for 18 months and both sides are really committed to continuing with the series.”

BBC

UK is the 'messiest country' due to fly-tipping, farmer claims

A farmer who sees fly-tipping once a week believes the UK is the "messiest country" in the northern hemisphere. Defra figures show the East of England had more than 79,000 incidents in a year, up 18,000 on the previous year. But the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) said the...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

England collapse as Australia take series – day three of the third Ashes Test

Australia were celebrating another memorable Ashes victory after condemning a shambolic England to the latest defeat in an excruciating tour.England arrived on the third morning in Melbourne with little more than pride to play for but came nowhere near to saving face. They went from 31 for four overnight to 68 all out, to lose the Boxing Day Test by an innings and 14 runs.Joe Root’s side looked down and out as they came and went in a procession and, at 3-0 down, look ripe for a whitewash.Double-digit disappointment45 (Sydney, 1887)61 (Melbourne, 1902)61 (Melbourne, 1904)65 (Sydney, 1895)68 (Melbourne, 2021)Pick of...
SPORTS
The Independent

Steve Harmison says England facing ‘big inquest’ after Ashes series defeat

Former England bowler Steve Harmison believes careers could be on the line after England’s Ashes humiliation in Australia.Joe Root’s men were bowled out for a paltry 68 as they surrendered the urn on just the third day of the third Test in Melbourne, handing Australia an innings-and-14-runs victory and an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.Harmison has experienced both ends of the Ashes spectrum, being part of the side which famously claimed a long-awaited series win in 2005 and also bowling the first ball of the next series at the Gabba to second slip as England went on to...
SPORTS
The Independent

Raheem Sterling hails Gareth Southgate for uniting England team

Raheem Sterling has credited Gareth Southgate for uniting the England squad over the last five years.The Three Lions suffered one of their darkest days in major tournament football when knocked out of Euro 2016 by Iceland – a nation ranked 34th in the world and with a population of just 330,000.Roy Hodgson resigned in the wake of that humiliating defeat and former Middlesbrough boss Southgate stepped up from his England Under-21 role in September 2016 after Sam Allardyce’s 67-day reign.England have since finished fourth at the 2018 World Cup – their first semi-final appearance at the tournament for 28 years...
SPORTS
Person
Mcg
The Independent

England head coach Chris Silverwood forced to isolate for fourth Ashes Test

England head coach Chris Silverwood will miss the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney after a new case of Covid-19 in the touring party.Daily PCR testing has been taking place since an outbreak within the group – which numbers more than 60, including players, staff and family – and a seventh positive has now emerged.Silverwood himself has tested negative but has been identified as a close contact of the family member who returned a positive test.Our Men’s Head Coach Chris Silverwood will have to isolate for 10 days, along with his family, in Melbourne and will miss the fourth Ashes Test.#Ashes...
SPORTS
The Independent

‘Prepare for the worst’, NHS bosses warn as Covid hospital admissions set to keep rising for 10 days

The number of Covid patients in hospitals is expected to keep rising for 10 days before admissions hit their peak, NHS bosses have warned as they told health leaders to prepare for the worst. With the latest data showing 2,082 hospital admissions on 28 December – the highest since February – and another record rise in infections on Thursday, NHS chiefs and clinicians are concerned the spread on wards could lead to mass outbreaks among patients and staff. Meanwhile, there are fears that new year celebrations on Friday night could also see a further spike in the number of cases...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Sir Geoffrey Boycott calls for Joe Root to step down as England captain

Sir Geoffrey Boycott believes it will be time for Joe Root to step down as captain when England’s humiliating Ashes series ends.England were bowled out for 68 – their lowest total on Australian soil since 1904 – as the hosts won the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne by an innings and 14 runs to take a decisive 3-0 series lead.The result capped a dreadful run of results for the Test team under Root, who have become the first England side to lose nine games in a year.Former England batter Boycott, writing in the Daily Telegraph has clearly seen enough...
SPORTS
The Independent

Gary Kirsten: Reviving England’s Test fortunes would be a lovely project

Gary Kirsten has declared his interest in the England job by saying that reviving their Test fortunes would be a “lovely project”.The former India and South Africa coach has been linked with the England job before and his comments come with speculation over Chris Silverwood’s future following Ashes humiliation in Australia England’s hopes of reclaiming the Ashes disappeared in just 12 days as Australia took a decisive 3-0 series lead – and Silverwood’s side lost a record nine games in a calendar year in 2021.“Working with a Test side, or working with an ODI side is great,” Kirsten told i.“Listen,...
SPORTS
#Pcr#Antigen Test#England#Cricket Australia#Covid#Australian#Vodafone
The Independent

English cricket must face up to difficult questions after Ashes defeat, Chris Silverwood admits

Chris Silverwood accepts that English cricket needs to ask itself some hard questions after watching his dreams of leading an Ashes-winning tour of Australia go up in smoke.When Silverwood replaced Trevor Bayliss as head coach two and a half years ago he placed regaining the urn Down Under at the very top of his wish list and has frequently cited this winter’s series as the main priority of his tenure.But after just 12 days of on-field action, parcelled up into three crushing defeats in Brisbane, Adelaide and now Melbourne there is nothing left to play for but damage...
SPORTS
The Independent

Chris Woakes backs Joe Root to continue as England captain

Chris Woakes has endorsed Joe Root continuing as England captain despite an abject showing in the Ashes which saw their hopes of reclaiming the urn disappear in just 12 days of cricket.Root and head coach Chris Silverwood have already kicked the inevitable questions about their positions into the long post-series grass but there is a feeling the skipper, at least, could have a say in his own future.If the tour continues its nose-dive trajectory, broader change is not off the cards but for now Root will overtake predecessor Sir Alastair Cook’s record of 59 Tests at the helm when...
SPORTS
The Independent

Ashes woes and Ferran Torres goes – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 28.CricketKevin Pietersen had sympathy with England following confirmation of their Ashes series defeat.If you thought that this #Ashes trip for the England players was going to be anything less than a shambles, you’ve missed the lead up & you didn’t watch the tour of India! Lead up - quarantine & Covid off field issues a nightmare!India - batters can’t bat!— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) December 28, 2021And still NOT blaming...
SPORTS
Place
Melbourne
Health
Country
India
Country
South Africa
Country
Sri Lanka
Public Health
Place
Sydney
Coronavirus
Sports
The Independent

Postponements mount as Covid disrupts midweek football action

The number of matches postponed on Wednesday due to Covid-19 has risen to 14 with the Yorkshire derby between Sheffield United and Hull among those to fall victim.Sixteen games remain on, with two of them in the Premier League.Leaders Manchester City are due to visit Brentford, while third-placed Chelsea are at home to Brighton.Our match at Sheffield United on Wednesday 29th December has been postponed due to the Tigers having an insufficient number of players available to fulfil the fixture.More Info ⤵️#hcafc | #theTigers— Hull City (@HullCity) December 28, 2021Sheffield United’s home game with Hull joined the Sky Bet Championship...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England crossing fingers over Covid outbreak ahead of Sydney Ashes Test

James Anderson says England’s Ashes squad are crossing their fingers and hoping the Covid-19 outbreak which will see head coach Chris Silverwood miss the fourth Test has not spread any further.A series that has lurched from bad to worse on the field is now beset by concerns over the virus, which has already infected seven people from the wider touring group in MelbourneThe under-pressure Silverwood tested negative on Wednesday but one of his family members did return a positive result and he has been instructed to isolate with them for up to 10 days, meaning assistant coach Graham Thorpe...
WORLD
The Independent

England return to nets as work begins to save face in Ashes series

Ten England players returned to the MCG nets on what should have been day four of the Boxing Day Test, as work began on averting an Ashes whitewash that takes captain Joe Root and head coach Chris Silverwood down with it.A resounding defeat on the third morning in Melbourne saw English hopes of reclaiming the urn disappear in just 12 days of cricket and left Australia to fill their unexpectedly free afternoon to hold an impromptu party on the outfield.England retreated to the dressing room to commiserate and await the latest round of Covid-19 testing – the squad have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Welsh Government comes to Westminster’s aid with four million Covid tests

The Welsh Government has come to the aid of Westminster by loaning England four million lateral flow tests, as ministers scramble to secure supplies from around the world.There has been a surge in demand for Covid-19 tests as people try to comply with advice to limit the spread of the Omicron variant by ensuring they do not have coronavirus before socialising.But by 9am on Thursday, home delivery slots for lateral flow tests were unavailable on the Gov.uk website.Pharmacies have also complained about patchy supplies of lateral flow kits.Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting called for NHS workers to be put “at the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How do Covid-19 restrictions compare around the UK for New Year’s Eve?

New Year’s Eve celebrations are likely to be somewhat muted across the country on Friday, as revellers adapt to a raft of different restrictions in England Scotland Wales and Northern Ireland.Here the PA news agency outlines how the restrictions compare in the different UK nations.– How will New Year’s Eve be different in England this year?Partygoers hoping to watch the traditional firework display for New Year’s Eve in London will be disappointed as the mayor, Sadiq Khan cancelled the Trafalgar Square event due to the surge in Omicron cases.Revellers have been asked to watch a live TV...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

England coach Chris Silverwood won’t survive Ashes loss, Michael Atherton claims

Former England captains Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain cast doubt on Chris Silverwood continuing as head coach beyond the end of a torturous Ashes campaign.A restructure by men’s managing director Ashley Giles in April saw Silverwood absorb a role as chief selector but England have struggled this year, winning just one of their last 12 Tests with a record nine defeats in 2021.The nadir has come Down Under, where another abject batting performance in Melbourne, skittled for 68, was labelled “embarrassing” by former England players, as Australia moved into an unassailable 3-0 lead inside 12 days.Atherton told Sky Sports:...
SPORTS
