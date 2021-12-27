Punk rock musician rejects government mandates

Touring is how musicians make money. Michale Graves, country-punk musician and former lead singer of the legendary punk rock band ‘Misfits’, has canceled shows on his “American Prayer” tour out of principle.

Graves doesn’t believe in government interference, singling out or segregating individuals over vaccine mandates.

“I’ve lost thousands and thousands of dollars because I’ve done that but that’s fine,” says Graves.

Graves holds tightly to his beliefs that he says are backed by faith.

“I lead by example.”

