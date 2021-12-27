Confirmation bias controlling economic decision-making

It seems Democrats are doing everything they can to hinder the economic engine of America with COVID restrictions and mandates.

Stephen Moore, Senior Economist for FreedomWorks joins Ryan Wiggins to discuss the current state of the economy.

“I’m terrified we’re going to make the same mistakes we did two years ago,” says Moore.

Moore talks about how the practice of “confirmation bias” dictates economic decision-making at the highest levels of government.

Listen to Moore and Wiggins’ discussion above.

© 2021 KFTK (Audacy). All rights reserved. | Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Listen to more from 97.1 FM Talk: