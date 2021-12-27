ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Confirmation bias controlling economic decision-making

By Wiggins America, The Annie Frey Show, Annie Frey
It seems Democrats are doing everything they can to hinder the economic engine of America with COVID restrictions and mandates.

Stephen Moore, Senior Economist for FreedomWorks joins Ryan Wiggins to discuss the current state of the economy.

“I’m terrified we’re going to make the same mistakes we did two years ago,” says Moore.

Moore talks about how the practice of “confirmation bias” dictates economic decision-making at the highest levels of government.

Listen to Moore and Wiggins’ discussion above.

