ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blackhawks’ Banter: 2021 Player Awards

By Blackhawks’ Banter: 2021 Player Awards
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Blackhawks and the rest of the NHL started the season in October. Now, the league is looking to turn the page into the new year of 2022. With each new year comes new goals and expectations. Professional sports can be very finicky. From one game to the next, you’re...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newsday

Islanders-Red Wings postponed as both teams deal with COVID-19 outbreaks

The latest break in the Islanders’ schedule as they come out of the NHL’s elongated holiday break has been extended at least one more day. The NHL announced on Tuesday that Wednesday night’s game against the Red Wings at UBS Arena has been postponed with both teams dealing with another COVID-19 outbreak.
NHL
FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Dach
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Patrick Kane
Person
Brandon Hagel
Person
Dylan Strome
Person
Jack Eichel
Person
Jonathan Toews
Person
Alex Debrincat
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Blackhawks
WGR550

Sabres come back falls one goal short

The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
Yardbarker

How Likely are the Detroit Red Wings to Trade Tyler Bertuzzi?

While he might not be considered an untouchable for the Detroit Red Wings, don’t expect the organization to trade forward Tyler Bertuzzi, despite being just a year away from UFA status. A talented but somewhat controversial player for his stance on vaccinations, the Red Wings are a team that could be sellers at this year’s NHL trade deadline and there’s some debate about how much a player like Bertuzzi could garner interest around the NHL.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy