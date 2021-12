Whattya mean there are players who don’t want to play in the Rose Bowl?. This is not the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl or the Cheez-It Bowl or some other silly thing drummed up by the local chamber of commerce or a company with an advertising budget to blow. This is the ROSE BOWL, the “Granddaddy of Them All.” This is more than 100 years of history and prestige. This is the game we watched on New Year’s Day with Keith Jackson reigning from the booth. It’s the game in which every player wanted to play.

