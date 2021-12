NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) – A member of a cleaning crew is being treated for injuries after being attacked by a tiger at the Naples Zoo in Florida Wednesday evening. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the man, who is in his 20s, entered an unauthorized area near a tiger inside its enclosure. The company the man works for is responsible for cleaning restrooms and the gift shop, not the animal enclosures.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO