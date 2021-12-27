ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bus super stops coming to newly rebuilt Delaware St.

By Jill Sheridan
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Unable to load the audio player. An upgraded bus route is coming to a downtown Indianapolis street that is also receiving improvements. The super stops will run along Delaware St, a stretch...

NBC12

Service time changes for 300 GRTC bus stops begin on Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Beginning Monday GRTC will be piloting a new on-demand service that will take riders between bus stops. This will help GRTC keep its ridership as the transit company implements modified route schedules on Dec. 20, when service will temporarily end at 11 p.m. and not start again until 6 a.m. due to labor shortages.
RICHMOND, VA
CBS Philly

State Of Emergency Issued In Delaware To Help Crowded Hospitals As COVID Surges

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Gov. John Carney is sounding the alarm as COVID cases surge. A state of emergency has been issued in Delaware. Gov. Carney says the hope is to alleviate the strain on crowded hospitals. The current trajectory of COVID cases and hospitalizations is what has Carney and health officials in Delaware worried as we usher in the new year. “I’ll be declaring a state of emergency effective this coming Monday on Jan. 3,” Carney said. As is the case elsewhere in the country and throughout the Delaware Valley, the First State is also dealing with an increase in testing, positive COVID...
DELAWARE STATE
iheart.com

Deadly Morning Crash Shuts Down Major Middle Tennessee Interstate

According to FOX 17, all westbound traffic near mile marker 236 on Interstate 40 in Wilson County was being diverted after a fatal crash involving a semi truck occurred near Lebanon just after 6 a.m. The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed that at least one person died as a result of the crash.
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS Denver

Woman Hit And Killed By Light Rail Train In Denver On Christmas Identified As Brittany Metz

DENVER (CBS4) – The woman who died on Christmas afternoon after being hit by a light rail train in Denver has been identified as 36-year-old Brittany Metz. Police believe she was walking on the tracks — and say it does not appear she intended to be hit. Officers responded to the area near Acoma Street and Iowa Avenue on Saturday. (credit: CBS) The area is near tracks for RTD light rail and freight trains. (credit: CBS) “The investigation revealed that an adult female pedestrian was walking northbound and was struck by the light rail train going northbound,” officials with the Denver Police Department stated. “It is believed that the pedestrian was on the tracks at the time of the crash.” “Preliminary information does not indicate that pedestrian’s actions to move in front of the train were intentional,” officials stated. On December 25, 2021, at 3:49 pm, the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner responded to light rail vs pedestrian crash at W. Florida Avenue and S. Acoma Street. Ms. Brittany Metz, DOB 02/01/1985, was pronounced dead on scene. An autopsy was completed, and the cause and manner of death is pending investigation.  
DENVER, CO
WFYI

New downtown bridge will be one of a kind

The design of a new downtown Indianapolis bridge has been unveiled. The bridge will span Fall Creek at West 10th Street and Riley Hospital Drive to connect the 16 Tech Innovation District to Indianapolis’ research/medical corridor and downtown. Emily Krueger, 16 Tech Community Corporation chief operating officer, said the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
