The remains of David Koenig, an amateur MMA fighter in Missouri, have been found after a lengthy missing person’s search. Branson, MO Police say a man who was looking for deer antlers in a wooded area of Branson came upon human remains last Wednesday. A forensics team was later able to confirm that the remains belonged to Koenig, and the search also found most of his personal items.

BRANSON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO