Bryan Rust's return appears imminent, as the Penguins forward skates with contact

By Mike DeFabo
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the day the Penguins placed six players in the NHL’s COVID protocol and prepared to add Jason Zucker to injured reserve, the club got at least one piece of encouraging news. Bryan Rust and Evgeni Malkin both skated in a full-contact capacity on Monday. While Malkin will...

Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins High-Tempo Practice Limited by COVID, Malkin Update, Kapanen in Protocol (+)

Pittsburgh Penguins winger Kasperi Kapanen was added to the COVID protocol bringing the number to seven, plus P.O. Joseph, a member of the Penguins Taxi Squad. Sam Lafferty was out with an illness. Evgeni Malkin tried a few one-on-one moves in battle drills, and Sidney Crosby walked defenseman Chad Ruhwedel in a mano-e-mano matchup. Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan kept the pace near 100mph, and Skills Coach Ty Hennes could be heard barking for most of the 75-minute practice.
Malkin hopes to make season debut in 10 days for Penguins

That would have the forward return from offseason knee surgery during a six-game road trip, possibly at the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 6 or Dallas Stars on Dec. 8. The Penguins next play Sunday at home against the San Jose Sharks. "No, not Sunday, for sure," Malkin said. "I can't...
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Jake Guentzel’s looming return could, finally, reunite the Penguins' top line

At a time when a new wave of COVID-19 has ravaged rosters and postponed five games on the Penguins’ schedule, at least one thing is getting back to normal: the top line. The potent trio that regularly features Jake Guentzel at left wing, Sidney Crosby at center and Bryan Rust at right wing has been intact for just six of the Penguins’ 30 games this season, as all three have dealt with significant injuries, illnesses or both.
California State
FanSided

Pittsburgh Penguins 2022 New Year Resolutions

The Pittsburgh Penguins 2022 New Year Resolution begins by saying goodbye to 2021 (Yay, good riddance 2021). We all look forward to welcoming in 2022, (let’s hope this year is better than the last one, eh?), and so do the Penguins. New Years Resolutions usually focus on these main...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Friday's Penguins-Senators game postponed

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ postponement streak is almost as long as their winning streak. On Tuesday, the NHL announced the Penguins’ road game against the Ottawa Senators on Friday was postponed. This was one of nine games in Canadian cities in the upcoming days that were postponed. In a...
Evgeni Malkin
Jason Zucker
Bryan Rust
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Malkin not thinking contract, return of Jagr, plus Rangers rentals

The Pittsburgh Penguins are still eagerly awaiting the return of center Evgeni Malkin from knee surgery. “We have a ballpark idea of when we think he’ll be available,” head coach Mike Sullivan said back in late November. “I’m always reluctant to put a date out there, because if we don’t meet that date, everyone speculates.”
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pittsburgh Penguins place forward Kasperi Kapanen in COVID protocol

The Pittsburgh Penguins have placed Kasperi Kapanen in the COVID protocol, raising their current number to eight if you count Pierre-Olivier Joseph, who tested positive just after being recalled to the taxi squad Tuesday. Sam Lafferty is also absent from the team with a non-COVID illness. Kapanen joins Joseph, Dominik...
Fox Sports Radio

Mario Lemieux Just Made $350 Million Due to Penguins Pay Issue in 1998

Lemieux, who initially retired in 1997 before making his eventual return as a player-owner in 2000, was still owed deferred payments from the NHL franchise. "Penguins ownership saw their business collapse throughout the 1990s," Pompliano tweeted. "Revenue crashed while expenses tripled, and with $100M in debt, the team was forced to declare bankruptcy in 1998. Their largest creditor? Mario Lemieux, who was owed over $26 million in deferred salary."
FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Justin Morneau’s Backyard Hockey Game Tradition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Baseball and hockey will take center ice this weekend when the NHL Winter Classic comes to Target Field on New Year’s Day. This week, special correspondent Carly Zucker is sharing some unique stories from the State of Hockey. She met up with former Twins first baseman Justin Morneau and Wild winger Mark Parrish during a backyard hockey game among their retired teammates. CARLY ZUCKER: Winter Classic is coming is coming to Minneapolis, little did we know this is happening right in our backyard. How did this pickup game start? JUSTIN MORNEAU: A lot of us guys are looking for...
