Idaho Falls, ID

Parking restrictions in effect in Idaho Falls

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The recent accumulation of snow has exceeded two inches which qualifies as a snow event according to the City’s Snow and Ice Control Policies and Procedures Manual .

A snow event means that parking restrictions are in place for all city streets, that snowplows have started plowing streets on a priority basis, and that property owners must remove snow and ice from their sidewalks within 24 hours following the cessation of the precipitation.

Parking restrictions are in place from now until the city issues another notice lifting them. Moving all vehicles off the road during snow removal operations speeds up the process significantly. Vehicles parked on streets after a snow event is called will be subject to ticketing and relocation in accordance with snow removal parking restrictions.

There are groups of individuals in our community who rely on sidewalks and crosswalks to be mobile, including children, people with certain disabilities, and seniors. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requires maintaining ADA-compliant access to pathways year-round, which includes removing snow and ice.

SNOW REMOVAL SCHEDULE

ZONE B

Zone B is currently being plowed and will continue to be plowed until completion. Zone B is the majority of the city and is colored yellow on the ZONE MAP .

DOWNTOWN

Downtown will be plowed during the early morning hours of Tuesday, December 28 from midnight to 7 a.m. to minimize the impact on businesses. Downtown is colored gray on the ZONE MAP .

ZONE A

Zone A is a relatively small area located in the center of the city and is colored green on the ZONE MAP .  Zone A will be plowed over a two-day period:

  • North and south streets on Thursday, December 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • East and west streets on Friday, December 31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cXsZ9_0dWymTbD00

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

  • To follow snow removal progress on the interactive map, click HERE .
  • A link to the snow removal and parking restrictions ordinance, policy, maps, zones and additional information can be found on the homepage of the city’s website .
  • To sign up for snow removal text alerts and other types of alerts, click HERE .

Parking restrictions in effect in Idaho Falls

