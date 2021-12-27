ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Avengers Director Joe Russo Finally Responds To Those Secret Wars Rumors

By Sean O'Connell
Cinema Blend
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel fans seem hellbent on Joe and Anthony Russo one day returning to the MCU. Some even have the dream project in mind. It’s understandable. The Russos are responsible for three of the most ambitious team up movies in the Infinity Saga: Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers:...

www.cinemablend.com

Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Just Hit HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Matrix Resurrections Star Carrie-Anne Moss Dismisses Alleged Hollywood Blacklist: 'I Had Kids & I Wanted to Be With Them'

Taking time off work to raise your kids is not a new concept, but for some reason, it’s still hard for some to accept when it comes to Hollywood celebrities. Recently, actors like Ryan Reynolds and Tom Holland announced pauses to their acting career to raise their kids and start a family, respectively. Now, Carrie-Anne Moss, star of The Matrix Resurrections, says making that same decision years ago resulted in rumors of a so-called Hollywood blacklist. In a December 21 interview with GQ, Moss said, “Somebody sent me one thing, a video someone had made. What happened to Carrie Anne Moss?...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jamie Foxx Had One Condition in Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

What makes Spider-Man: No Way Home more exciting is that the villains of the previous movies are coming back and their respective actors will be reprising their roles as the big baddies of the film. One of those iconic portrayals is that of Jamie Foxx who played Electro in the version of Andrew Garfield but before his return, he has been promised one condition.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Ant-Man 3’ to Introduce Marvel’s Dumbest Villain EVER

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters until July 28, 2023, but the third installment of the MCU’s tiniest hero will take Marvel fans to a whole new realm. So far, the biggest news to come from Ant-Man 3 is a genuinely horrible logo that fans ridiculed. But a new leaked rumor suggests that Scott Lang AKA Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne AKA Wasp (Evangeline Lily) will take on one of the most Marvel Comics villains – MODOK.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Deleted Scene Featured Tony Stark's [SPOILERS]

Spider-Man: No Way Home almost had an emotional connection to the late Tony Stark!. There is little doubt that Spider-Man: No Way Home had an amazing cast of characters who came from other dimensions. However, it looks like the sequel almost had an unexpected yet touching connection to Peter Parker's beloved mentor. An Avengers: Endgame star has just confirmed that a deleted scene was supposed to somehow pay tribute to Tony Stark and highlight Iron Man's legacy.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

The Supreme Court May Cancel ‘Spider-Man’s Future

After Spider-Man world domination, the Supreme Court may intervene amid a series of copyright termination lawsuits. As Tom Holland leaves the web-slinger behind, there may come a point when Disney and Sony have to fight for their most lucrative characters. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) just made history when it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ComicBook

Black Panther: Denzel Washington Jokingly Asked Chadwick Boseman for Money at Premiere

After Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away last year, many actors shared stories and paid tribute to him. One such actor was Denzel Washington, who actually played a huge role in Boseman's career. Washington famously helped pay for the Marvel hero's education at Oxford. During a recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Washington joked about going to the Black Panther premiere and asking Boseman for his money back.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige On Decision To Bring VENOM Into The Marvel Cinematic Universe

In Venom: Let There Be Carnage's mid-credits scene, Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote found themselves suddenly teleported to another world. The dive motel they'd been staying in became a luxury resort, while a news report on television confirmed that the duo had landed in a reality the Spectacular Spider-Man - outed as Peter Parker by J. Jonah Jameson - calls home.
MOVIES
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' New Movie Skipping Theaters for Hulu Debut

Deep Water, an upcoming erotic thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, is foregoing a theatrical release in favor of going straight to streaming on Hulu. The film, from Fatal Attraction and Indecent Proposal director Adriane Lyne, is likely to arrive on the streamer in early 2022, since its original theatrical date was January 14. Developed by 20th Century Studios and New Regency, Deep Water was pulled from Disney's theatrical release calendar last week. The move comes after Steven Spielberg's long-awaited take on West Side Story disappointed at the box office and ahead of the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
MOVIES
thedallasnews.net

Spider-Man No Way Home Streaming Free online: How to watch

Marvel's Movie!! Here are options for downloading or watching Spider-Man: No Way Home streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated movie at home. Is Spider-Man: No Way Home available to stream? Is watching Spider-Man: No Way Home on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option/service. Details on how you can watch Spider-Man: No Way Home for free throughout the year are described below.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Scarlett Johansson Leaves Chris Evans Hanging, Leaves New Movie

Marvel legends Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are known globally as their Avenger counterparts, and the two were set to star together in an upcoming Apple movie. Now, however, this reuniting will have to wait. Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) were set to reunite in Apple’s...
MOVIES
BGR.com

First Doctor Strange 2 trailer just leaked – watch it here

A few days ago, some reports said that the first Doctor Strange 2 trailer will drop as a surprise post-credits scene at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home. That made a lot of sense, considering that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is a key character in the Spider-Man movie. Now that No Way Home has started playing in theaters in certain markets, we’ve witnessed a massive number of leaks that addressed several of the Spider-Man rumors we saw all year long. But they also detailed the film’s post-credits scenes, including a Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer surprise.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Surprisingly Features Stan Lee After Cameos Were Banned

The latest entry into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), is breaking all kinds of records. From the biggest pandemic-era debut to netting Sony Pictures a sizeable sum in profit, Tom Holland’s most recent venture as the New York web-slinger has proven to be lucrative all around.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Scarlett Johansson Exits Film With Chris Evans, But Now He’ll Reteam Up With A Knives Out Co-Star

For Marvel fans looking forward to that Black Widow/Captain America reunion, those dreams have been dashed, as Scarlett Johansson has exited the Apple TV+ adventure film Ghosted with Chris Evans. While fans may be disappointed, they may have another reason to watch the romantic adventure now. Johansson leaving the production has cleared the lane for an unexpected Knives Out reunion.
MOVIES

