A 40-year-old Sulphur Springs man was jailed for the second time this year on a warrant for violating his probation, according to arrest and jail reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Francisco Castro reported seeing Cory Frank Horton, a man he knew to be wanted, driving a Nissan Altima and stopped him. After having him step out of the car, Castro advised Horton of the warrant and took him into custody. The car was released to the passenger, according to arrest reports.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO