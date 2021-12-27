Ole Miss offers Wyoming portal wide receiver Isaiah Neyor

THURSDAY'S GAMES (DEC. 30) I posted picks on today’s first two games here. * Duke’s Mayo Bowl (at Charlotte, N.C.): North Carolina (6-6, -10) vs. South Carolina (6-6), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN) – North vs. South, a battle as old as time itself. Two 6-6 teams meeting near their border to decide which of them will be 7-6 and which will end up 6-7. This will be their 59th all-time meeting with UNC commanding a 35-19-4 edge. You have to like the Tar Heels here with QB Sam Howell at the controls, even if he had an up-and-down season. Can the Gamecocks’ somewhat stingy defense keep him under wraps? USC has dealt with some Covid issues, which pushed the line from five to 10 on this game. Both teams wrapped their regular season with losses to rivals with UNC falling at N.C. State (34-30) and USC losing at home to Clemson (30-0). North Carolina 33-20.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO