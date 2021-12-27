ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Draymond Green lays into Karl-Anthony Towns for ‘chasing stats’ comments

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q0ptH_0dWym5kG00

Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green likes to talk a lot. For some, it happens to be way too much.

That includes talking trash to opponents on the court and continually going after officials. It actually led to him being suspended for an NBA Finals game what seems to be eons ago.

Apparently, Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns isn’t immune from this trash talking.

Towns just recently talked about NBA players who “chase stats,” specifically bringing up Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.

“He (Westbrook) definitely gets stats. He chases stats. But I think he’s a hell of a player, though,” Towns said recently . “I don’t care what anyone says. You know how hard it is to get a triple-double? You know how hard it is? And he plays hella hard. I just think that sometimes he plays too quick. He tries to do too much.”

Apparently, Draymond Green was not too happy with these comments. The three-time NBA champion clapped back at KAT big time.

“I once watched from the bench due o us beating the T’Wolves a** and he (Towns) was in the game down 20 with 2 minutes to go,” Green said on social. “Come on man. Stop talking to people about the ‘bros’ and yelling this is a ‘brotherhood.’ SMH.”

Tell us how you really feel, Mr. Green?

Related: Updated NBA power rankings

Draymond Green and Karl-Anthony Towns causing some drama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Pb4w_0dWym5kG00
Feb 17, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left), and forward Draymond Green (center) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns during Team Stephen practice at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

At a time when the NBA world is in the midst of a major COVID-19 outbreak, it’s great to see the league of petty back in full force. Green has been a part of that petty over the past several years. Meanwhile, Towns is usually a bit more reserved.

But this is rather interesting timing. Green is currently suiting up with Towns’ former Timberwolves teammate in that of Andrew Wigins, the latter of whom is excelling away from Minneapolis.

Currently seeing a COVID outbreak themselves , the Timberwolves have lost three conscutive games. As for the Warriors, they boast the best record in the NBA following a Christmas Day win over the Phoenix Suns .

For both Towns and Green, it seems that they have some time on their hands as both are currently sidelined to COVID-19.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

Draymond Green reveals NBA's biggest trash-talker - and it's not who you'd think

The Golden State Warriors forward is a notorious smack-talker, and widely considered one of the best in the NBA. However, Draymond Green recently revealed the league’s surprise trash-talker – and it’s not who you’d expect. Draymond Green is widely recognised as one of the most passionate...
NBA
NESN

Ex-Celtic Greg Monroe Makes Admission After Timberwolves Beat Boston

Greg Monroe had been out of the NBA for a fair amount of time, so he understandably was a bit behind the 8-ball about the current state of the league. Monroe, who recently signed a 10-day deal with the Timberwolves, played his first NBA game in roughly two-and-a-half years Monday night. The veteran big man, to his credit, didn’t show any signs of rust, as he scored 11 points and pulled down nine rebounds in Minnesota’s 108-103 win over the Boston Celtics at Target Center.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Karl Anthony
CBS Sports

NBA COVID fallout: Joe Johnson (Celtics), Greg Monroe (Timberwolves) among players on 10-day contracts

With the omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.
NBA
FanSided

Draymond Green calls out NBA for moving Warriors game

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green isn’t happy with the NBA’s decision to cancel their game against the Denver Nuggets. Green cited the Nuggets getting an unfair advantage, as well as inconsistent policy, for his frustration in a well-time social media discussion. Many NBA players, including LeBron James,...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Golden State Warriors#Los Angeles#T Wolves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
CELEBRITIES
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

31K+
Followers
31K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy