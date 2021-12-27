ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Purse-snatcher drags elderly Bronx woman out of elevator, video shows

By John Annese, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

A callous crook ripped a purse off the arm of an 85-year-old woman, dragging her by her cane from an elevator as she slammed into a wall, shocking video shows.

Police released footage Monday of the 3:10 p.m. Sunday robbery inside a building near E. 149th St. and Morris Ave. in Mott Haven.

The cold-hearted crook, whose face was obscured by a surgical mask and a hoodie, stepped into the elevator on the first floor of the building and road with the elderly woman up to the sixth floor.

He got out when the doors opened, appeared to make sure the coast was clear and then lunged back inside the lift to grab the elderly woman’s purse. When she wouldn’t let go, the craven thief pulled her by her cane into a hallway wall, knocking her to the ground.

The woman was taken to Lincoln Hospital with neck pain, police said.

Cops are asking anyone with information about the robber to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.

