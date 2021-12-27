VIDEO: Unruly kids slam Bronx Burlington store worker with garbage can, busting her teeth

A trio of kids were caught on video slamming a Bronx store worker in the face with a metal garbage can, busting her teeth, after she tried to get them to stop acting up, police said Monday.

Two girls and boy who looks to be about 12 were throwing merchandise and being rowdy inside the Burlington store on Webster Ave. in Fordham when a worker yelled at them to stop about 5:40 p.m. Dec. 9, cops said.

Instead, they slammed the 42-year-old worker with a metal garbage can, breaking her teeth, and ran off.

Medics took the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital with serious facial injuries.

Cops released surveillance video of the attack Monday and asked the public’s help identifying the kids and tracking them down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.