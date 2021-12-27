ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginian’s Set To Abide By New Laws In 2022

supertalk929.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we approach 2022, several new laws will go into effect in Virginia. Virginians will see a minimum wage boost from the current 9.50...

www.supertalk929.com

Comments / 7

George Emore
3d ago

stop killing the people God will not stop the plague until he is ready leave us alone our safety is more important than money the RICH WILL FALL GOD SAVE THE PEOPLE AMEN

Reply(6)
2
Related
WSET

Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin's COVID-19 plans after inauguration

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In Lynchburg, COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled since Thanksgiving. Cases continue to rise across the Commonwealth, including cases with the new variant Omicron. Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin shares that his strategies to keep families safe involve, no vaccine mandate or mask mandate for students. "Making sure the...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
cbs19news

First Night Virginia canceled again

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the second year in a row, a big celebration of New Year's Eve that also celebrates the arts community has been canceled. First Night Virginia announced that this year's celebration has been canceled due to COVID-19. The celebration, which is the second-oldest First Night...
VIRGINIA STATE
starvedrock.media

Nearly 300 New Laws Set To Begin In Illinois

The new year brings 287 new laws to Illinois. Starting Jan. 1, Illinois State flags bought by state institutions must be made in the United States. Also starting Jan. 1, private insurance plans regulated by the state must provide pancreatic cancer screenings. Dry needling is also allowed as physical therapy...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Laws#Virginians
WBTM

Gov. Northam responds to COVID-19 surge in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam says the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in Virginia is a cause for concern but not panic. And he is again urging those who have not been vaccinated to get their shots. His statement is in response to a report from the Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Virginia With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 48.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 7. More than 782,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 31.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending December 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
VIRGINIA STATE
supertalk929.com

Virginia Governor Northam releases statement on recent COVID-19 numbers

Virginia Governor Northam released a statement Wednesday regarding the recent increase in COVID-19 numbers. He says the case numbers are a reason for concern, but not panic. He says as the virus becomes endemic, it’s important to study not only case numbers but the severity of symptoms and the number of hospitalizations.
VIRGINIA STATE
wflx.com

New Florida laws set to take effect Jan. 1

New year, new Florida laws. Jan. 1 brings a number of changes to the Sunshine State. CS/CS/SB 566: Motor Vehicle Rentals: The new law aims to improve safeguards for ridesharing. Passed earlier this year, its provisions require the rental vehicles to be up to date on safety recalls and both owner and driver to meet minimum state insurance levels. The peer-to-peer, rideshare companies are also required to collect sales tax from the transactions.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
wchstv.com

West Virginians react to Manchin's opposition to Build Back Better

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is at the center of political attention after voicing his opposition to the Biden administration's Build Back Better plan. The Build Back Better Act has many provisions, including free preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, up to a $3,600 per family...
CONGRESS & COURTS
fortwaynesnbc.com

New year, new laws: Here are 3 new Indiana laws taking effect in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (Fort Wayne’s NBC and WTHR) — A new year means new laws for Indiana. Fort Wayne’s NBC affiliate station WTHR looked at three new laws set to impact Hoosiers in 2022. One will stop surprise medical billing. Another expands e-prescriptions. The third requires new internet policies for school districts.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Nova

Northern Virginia sets new record highs for COVID-19 cases

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Northern Virginia has tripled this week, reaching their highest level of the pandemic and exceeding the prior peak in January, according to new data Friday from the Virginia Department of Health. The sharp rise in cases over the past week resembles the surges...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy