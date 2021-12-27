ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

‘The View’ struggling to replace Meghan McCain due to lack of normal Republicans

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago
The View is reportedly having a hard time finding their “unicorn” conservative replacement for Meghan McCain - because there’s aren’t many normal Republicans left.

According to a report in the Politico Playbook, the four permanent hosts of The View told executive producer Brian Teta that they’re “tired of the rotating cast of Republican guest hosts.”

But finding a Republican who...

1) Accepts the 2020 presidential election results

2) Didn’t embrace the January insurrection, and

3) Hasn’t flirted “too heavily” with fringe conspiracies

...is reportedly making the search tougher - because all three things are dealbreakers, and in pretty short supply these days.

The host that they do end up choosing must also have credibility with mainstream Republicans, “many of whom still support former President Donald Trump.”

Since McCain’s departure, the show has had a revolving door of balanced Republican voices such as Ana Navarro - but she is considered “too friendly with the other hosts” for the full-time gig.

Navarro also worked as a surrogate for President Joe Biden in 2020.

There is also a perception that whoever is the conservative host is on “borrowed time” such as McCain and Abby Hunstman who left the show claiming to have been bullied on and off the set.

Politico Playbook also said that Goldberg, Behar and Sunny Hostin “are upping the pressure to pick a successor, and voicing their displeasure at having to introduce new guest hosts week after week.”

A spokesperson for The View noted that the rotation of guest hosts will continue into the new year.

Alyssa Farah, the former White House communications director under the Trump Administration will make an appearance in January.

Lisa Ling, a formerThe View co-host and former New York Times opinion editor will also make an appearance.

The outlet notes that sources close to the show want to find a host who “checks all the right boxes.”

Check out the mixed reactions from conservatives and other people about the show.

Sources told Politico Playbook that they are interested in recruiting Kat Timpf, a libertarian television personality.

However, Timpf turned down the offer due to her contract with Fox News.

A spokesperson for The View suggested that they are on track as they search for their next conservative host.

Our plans are on track as we continue to look for the right person to join our panel of smart, dynamic women,” they said, in part.

primetimer.com

Amanda Carpenter Wins a Likely Callback with Scathing Indictment of Fox News Hosts

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Has The View found its new frontrunner for the fifth seat? On Tuesday, Amanda Carpenter earned both the co-hosts' and the audience's respect when she blasted Fox News hosts for urging Mark Meadows to end the January 6 riot in private texts, while downplaying the insurrection on-air. Carpenter, a Republican commentator, insisted Fox News hosts' about-face is "despicable," and she accused them of willfully misleading the public about what transpired that day. "Becuase of what these people on Fox News are doing, it makes it much more likely it will happen again, much worse," she said. "I dare Sean Hannity to answer me tonight!"
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Tucker Carlson says catching Covid ‘emasculated’ Boris Johnson – a day before PM welcomes latest child

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday tore into Boris Johnson who he claimed was “weakened, emasculated and feminised” as a man after contracting Covid-19 infection.Carlson was interviewing British politician Nigel Farage when the question of the British prime minister’s governance cropped up.Without citing any scientific evidence, the Fox News host suggested that Mr Johnson has been permanently weakened after catching Covid-19.After weeks of underestimating the virulency of the coronavirus, Mr Johnson contracted Covid and was admitted to intensive care in April 2020.“So somebody who knows him told me, and I’d be interested in getting your take on this,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

Indy100

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

