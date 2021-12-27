‘The View’ struggling to replace Meghan McCain due to lack of normal Republicans

The View is reportedly having a hard time finding their “unicorn” conservative replacement for Meghan McCain - because there’s aren’t many normal Republicans left.

According to a report in the Politico Playbook, the four permanent hosts of The View told executive producer Brian Teta that they’re “tired of the rotating cast of Republican guest hosts.”

But finding a Republican who...

1) Accepts the 2020 presidential election results

2) Didn’t embrace the January insurrection, and

3) Hasn’t flirted “too heavily” with fringe conspiracies

...is reportedly making the search tougher - because all three things are dealbreakers, and in pretty short supply these days.

The host that they do end up choosing must also have credibility with mainstream Republicans, “many of whom still support former President Donald Trump.”

Since McCain’s departure, the show has had a revolving door of balanced Republican voices such as Ana Navarro - but she is considered “too friendly with the other hosts” for the full-time gig.

Navarro also worked as a surrogate for President Joe Biden in 2020.

There is also a perception that whoever is the conservative host is on “borrowed time” such as McCain and Abby Hunstman who left the show claiming to have been bullied on and off the set.

Politico Playbook also said that Goldberg, Behar and Sunny Hostin “are upping the pressure to pick a successor, and voicing their displeasure at having to introduce new guest hosts week after week.”

A spokesperson for The View noted that the rotation of guest hosts will continue into the new year.

Alyssa Farah, the former White House communications director under the Trump Administration will make an appearance in January.

Lisa Ling, a formerThe View co-host and former New York Times opinion editor will also make an appearance.

The outlet notes that sources close to the show want to find a host who “checks all the right boxes.”

Sources told Politico Playbook that they are interested in recruiting Kat Timpf, a libertarian television personality.

However, Timpf turned down the offer due to her contract with Fox News.

A spokesperson for The View suggested that they are on track as they search for their next conservative host.

“Our plans are on track as we continue to look for the right person to join our panel of smart, dynamic women,” they said, in part.