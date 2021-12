As you prepare yourself for Yellowstone season 4 episode 8 on the Paramount Network this weekend, why not dive into a new sneak peek?. If you look to the bottom of this article, you can get a clearer sense of what lies ahead — and also some of the struggles that are coming for one Kayce Dutton. He’s trying to make a new path for himself, but is there a newfound challenge east of Big Timber? It seems that way, and it’s courtesy of a wolf.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO