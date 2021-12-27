ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Brrr: How to spot hypothermia, frostbite

By Gabby Urenda
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ejbYa_0dWykZ6p00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For those adventuring in the snow, it’s important to limit the chances of frostbite and hypothermia.

To avoid frostbite, be sure to protect the ears, face, hands and feet in extremely cold weather, said the Oregon Health Authority . The OHA suggests for people to wear a hat, a scarf or knit mask, sleeves that are snug at the wrist and mittens, which are warmer than gloves.

Winter travel remains tricky across the region

Other suggestions include wearing a water-resistant coat and waterproof and insulated boots or shoes.

“When going outside in cold weather, wear several layers of loose clothing, including a hat,” said the Oregon Health Authority on its website. “Layering provides better insulation. Layers can also be removed if you become too hot.”

It’s also important to make sure that the outer layer of your clothing is tightly woven, preferably wind-resistant. This reduces body-heat loss caused by wind.

Wool, silk, or polypropylene inner layers of clothing will hold more body heat than cotton, added the OHA.

“Stay dry. Wet clothing chills the body rapidly. Excess perspiration will increase heat loss, so remove extra layers of clothing whenever you feel too warm,” noted the agency.

Holiday weekend snow ends Monday, more possible Tuesday

The symptoms of frostbite include numbness, redness or pain in any skin area, and skin that feels unusually firm or waxy.

What about hypothermia?

When exposed to cold temperatures, your body begins to lose heat faster than it can be produced.

“Low body temperature may make you unable to think clearly or move well. You may not know you have hypothermia,” said the OHA. “If your temperature is below 95 degrees, the situation is an emergency — get medical attention immediately.”

If medical care is not available, you should begin warming the person by putting them in a warm room or shelter, removing any wet clothing and trying and warm the center of the body first – chest, neck, head and groin.

You can do this by using an electric blanket or using skin-to-skin contact under loose, dry layers of blankets, clothing, towels or sheets, advised the agency.

LIST: Winter warming shelters in Portland, Vancouver metro areas

Warm beverages can help increase the body temperature, said OHA, but do not give alcoholic beverages. Health officials say this includes not giving beverages to an unconscious person.

“After body temperature has increased, keep the person dry and wrapped in a warm blanket, including the head and neck. Get medical attention as soon as possible,” the agency added.

Sign up here to get KOIN 6 News headlines in your inbox

Symptoms of hypothermia include shivering, exhaustion and confusion.

For the full symptoms of both frostbite and hypothermia, visit OHA’s website .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOIN 6 News

Rats, ice, gloves and charcoal: Unhoused for the holidays

When the temperature dips below freezing and the governor declares a severe weather state of emergency, how do unhoused Portlander stay warm? Multnomah County's six winter weather shelters were open this week after Christmas day and are open in Multnomah County 24/7. But although Kyle Ryan had heard about them, he wasn't planning on using one.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Health
Portland, OR
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frostbite#Hypothermia#Alcoholic Beverages#Weather#Temperature#Https T Co Dh3ca1hejp#Ohaoregon
KOIN 6 News

Oregon records 2nd-highest single day COVID case count

On Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, Oregon Health Authority reported 2,948 cases, only behind 3,207 cases on Aug. 27. This brings the statewide total to 421,263. OHA also reported 15 new COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide death toll to 5,655.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Drinks
Place
Vancouver, CA
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy