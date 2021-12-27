ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Up Close: Kevorkian Mastering, Inc.

Cover picture for the articleA Passion for Mastering: Fred Kevorkian’s background in electronics and passion for music originally led him into the world of audio consulting and studio design. After launching his career in Paris working for the sound company Sonofrance, he moved to New York to become chief recording engineer at Sear Sound, where...

musicconnection.com

Josh Gudwin Hosts 'Mixing in Atmos' Mix with the Masters series

Join at Henson Studios in Los Angeles for Josh Gudwin’s first ‘Mixing in Atmos’ MWTM series. Using a 9.1.4 PMC setup and Pro Tools, Josh takes you through his workflow alongside Dolby expert Ceri Thomas. The pair discusses many facets of the exciting format, exploring a number of areas including signal placement, combining objects and beds, the equivalent of master buss treatment, binaural rendering, and much more.
wrir.org

Closing up shop

This is our last show of 2021, and I’ve included some of my favorite songs from the year, plus older ones that have captured my mind too. from Marshall Crenshaw (Remastered) The Yardbirds, “Happenings Ten Years Time Ago”. from Over Under Sideways Down / Roger the Engineer (Remastered)
musicconnection.com

Reservoir Media Announces Publishing Deal with Michael League and GroundUP Music

Reservoir Media, Inc., an award-winning independent music company, has announced a worldwide publishing deal with 4x Grammy award-winner Michael League and his internationally acclaimed band Snarky Puppy. Reservoir will also represent League’s GroundUP Music, the label and publishing home for many of Snarky Puppy’s members, collaborators and larger musical family.
musicconnection.com

Songwriter Profile: Duckwrth

At 33, Duckwrth—born Jared Lee—has been developing his art for nearly 20 years. His debut major-label album, Supergood, and followup EP, SG8, both via Republic Records, marked a turning point in his artistic evolution, offering an eclectic, introspective style that has brought him more than 350 million catalog streams and a dedicated international following. In addition to his headline tours, the L.A.-born rapper and songwriter has opened for Anderson .Paak, Rich Chigga, Louis the Child and N*E*R*D, and his self-titled “funk wave” sound has been showcased in festivals around the world, including the Montreaux Jazz Festival, Lollapalooza, Groovin the Moo (Australia), and Valkhof (Holland). He has kicked off a European tour this month, with stops in Ireland, Scotland, England, Belgium, France and Germany, ahead of a tour with Billie Eilish in March.
musicconnection.com

Register for 2022 Believe in Music

Registration for Believe in Music, the online global celebration of music, is open now. Join on January 20–January 23 to celebrate music and kick off the journey to The 2022 NAMM Show. The TEC Awards will also be highlighted during the event, honoring the awards and this year's finalists.
musicconnection.com

New Music Critique: The Incubators

Northern Cal combo The Incubators have a well-seasoned, good-natured, pop-Americana sound that would be ideal on any winery’s stage. “Who wants to be normal?,” they ask on the fanciful “Apollo” which namechecks a scad of ancient gods and civilizations, complemented by some nice guitar noodling. Next, with its hand-drum percussion and idyllic Eagles-like vocal blends, “Petaluma Wind” is tailor-made for the winery experience as it conjures a refreshing breeze of sights and sounds. Finally, the band puts its stamp on the Grateful Dead’s “Fire On The Mountain,” infusing the tune with the funky flavors of wah wah guitar as well as previously unpublished lyrics.
musicconnection.com

Signing Story: JAX

Publicity: Liza Anderson - agpr@andersongrouppr.com. Jax’s journey is a lesson in trying new things while staying invested in what you love. Encouraged to pursue her passion for music from a young age, Jax (born Jackie Miskanic) was homeschooled to allow time to focus on her voice lessons, performances, recording and mini-tour schedules. Awarded the John Lennon Scholarship in songwriting after submitting a piece through a BMI contest, Jax was certified as a producer and engineer in Pro Tools and Avid, and then built her own studio with her winnings. She has since opened for Justin Bieber, The Jonas Brothers, Ke$ha, performed at Bamboozle and the Warped Tour, and has co-written with Natasha Bedingfield.
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
Dirt

After Five-Plus Years, Jim Belushi Gets $30 Million for L.A. Estate

Click here to read the full article. Though described in promo materials as “One of the most breathtaking estates on the west side,” which makes it sound pretty darn desirable, it nonetheless took about 5.5 years, numerous price chops, and several high-powered Platinum Triangle real estate agents for actor/singer-turned-pot-farmer Jim Belushi to unload his baronial estate in a plummy pocket of L.A.’s Brentwood Park neighborhood. Initially made available in 2016 as a whisper listing, with an in-hindsight pie-in-the-sky price of $42 million, and officially put on the market in September 2017 at $38.5 million, by the spring of 2019 the price...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
hotnewhiphop.com

Peewee Longway Shares New Single "Starve"

Peewee Longway's hustle never stops. The Atlanta rapper has been having an eventful year with plenty of music for his fans to enjoy. He teamed up with Cassius Jar earlier this year for Longway Sinatra 2 before joining forces with Waw*Mart for their collaborative project, M.B.M. Needless to say, Peewee has tons of music in the stash that he's been slowly unloading on his fans. And it seems likely that this momentum will get carried into the new year.
KDHL AM 920

Amy Grant Explains Why Vince Gill Is So Tough to Shop for on Christmas

When Amy Grant and Vince Gill got married in March of 2011, they both had children from prior relationships -- Grant had three young children, while Gill had one daughter -- and the couple completed their family with the birth of their daughter Corrina in 2001. Juggling the needs of a blended family can be complex, especially at the holiday season, but Grant says that some of her sweetest Christmas memories are of the step-siblings' evolution into a family unit.
thatgrapejuice.net

Saweetie Launches #IcyChainChallenge To Clap Back at Performance Critics

If turning the sour to sweet was a superpower, it’s one Saweetie would flex in earnest. The GRAMMY nominee is tap, tap, tapping into her marketing bag by launching a social media challenge in an attempt to redirect recent negative press. See the what and how below…. As has...
The Hollywood Reporter

LL Cool J Cancels ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Performance After Positive COVID-19 Test

LL Cool J has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be performing on ABC’s Dick Clark New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 as planned. “I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans, but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at NYRE,” the actor-rapper said in a statement. “We were ready, and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!” In addition,...
Coeur d'Alene Press

MASTER of LIGHT

COEUR d’ALENE–While the rest of the city was navigating slick streets after the first major snow of the season Thursday, Casey Brown basked in the glow of the tremendous Christmas light display he creates every year. Brown, 28, has a mild cognitive disability and grew up in the...
Robb Report

You Can Call Bing Crosby’s Former Coachella Valley Estate Your Own for $4.5 Million

In need of an oasis? Look no further than the late superstar Bing Crosby’s former desert estate in Rancho Mirage, California. Having been listed on and off the market for over a decade, the midcentury modern home has a new asking price of $4.5 million. Sitting on roughly 1.5 acres in a gated community called Thunderbird Heights, the 6,700 square-foot home was built by the “White Christmas” singer in the 1950s. It includes five bedrooms, a home theater, a double-oven kitchen, an outdoor patio and jaw-dropping views of the Coachella Valley. Of course, the desert utopia also comes with its own...
