Former K-State Big 12 champion signs with Grizzlies

By Lainey Gerber
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YIC8R_0dWyjjx000

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KSNT) – K-State almunus Xavier Sneed is joining the Memphis Grizzlies on a 10-day hardship deal.

A hardship deal is a temporary roster spot that allows teams to exceed the 15-man roster limit in times of need. In the Grizzlies’ case: multiple players in COVID-19 protocol.

Chiefs add K-State alumnus Dalton Schoen to practice squad

Sneed, a forward, was with the Hornet’s G-League affiliate, Greensboro Swarm. He started every game for the Swarm this season, and averaged 10 points on 51 percent shooting.

