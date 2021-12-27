Former K-State Big 12 champion signs with Grizzlies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KSNT) – K-State almunus Xavier Sneed is joining the Memphis Grizzlies on a 10-day hardship deal.
A hardship deal is a temporary roster spot that allows teams to exceed the 15-man roster limit in times of need. In the Grizzlies’ case: multiple players in COVID-19 protocol.Chiefs add K-State alumnus Dalton Schoen to practice squad
Sneed, a forward, was with the Hornet’s G-League affiliate, Greensboro Swarm. He started every game for the Swarm this season, and averaged 10 points on 51 percent shooting.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.
Comments / 0