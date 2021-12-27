Erin Whitten

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I wish I was that chill. 🔥 This seal has reached peak level of chill from NatureIsFuckingLit 2....

The US Sun

What will the new year bring based on your star sign?

According to Allure, Aries will experience financial uncertainty early into 2022. Not to fret, however, as Venus will enter your sign in May, where life will level up again. Jupiter, the planet of abundance, will also enter Aries, bringing this star sign blessings in their love life. Taurus. Ruling planet...
Thought Catalog

20 Times Nature Made Us Go Awww In 2021

🔥 This seal has reached peak level of chill from NatureIsFuckingLit. 🔥 Green sea turtle snuggles into a sea sponge and lets out a big yawn before a nap. from NatureIsFuckingLit. 3. Mom?!. 🔥 A school of fish following a duck from NatureIsFuckingLit. 4. That’s Bananas!
Dr Frank Lipman

Our Top 11 Most Helpful Tips of 2021

Now is a wonderful time to reflect and make plans for the New Year. And if 2021 did nothing else good, it did point out the importance of prioritizing our health with not only ourselves in mind, but also with the greater good in mind. With new variants continuously revealing themselves, finding ways to incorporate new (or old) healthful habits into the day-to-day is essential.
WTRF

Betty White says avoiding these foods can help with longevity

Betty White turns 100 on January 17, and she has an unusual diet habit, say reports. She doesn’t eat anything green, and she says this has helped her lead a long, healthy life according to reports. White describes herself as an optimist and is grateful for her good health,...
bravotv.com

Ashley Darby Shares a Major Update on Her Son Dylan

Ashley Darby’s sons are growing up fast! The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member recently celebrated her youngest child Dylan’s latest milestone while sharing a sweet holiday photo of her whole family on Instagram. On December 24, Ashley took to Instagram to post a series of heartwarming pictures...
1051thebounce.com

Beloved Michigan Restaurant Closing After Almost 30 Years

Losing a beloved restaurant is always sad. It’s even more difficult to accept when that restaurant has been around for decades and is a fixture in the community. The past few years, we’ve seen plenty of great local restaurants have to shut their doors due to the ongoing pandemic. Even without a pandemic, it’s hard to make it as a local eatery, which is why I always love to support my local spots.
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Exclusive: Erin and Ben Napier Share Baby News, Their Secret Getaway, and What's Behind the Scenes on 'Home Town'

Erin and Ben Napier have quickly become HGTV's Southern sweethearts. With heartwarming renovations on "Home Town" and their spin-off "Home Town Takeover," the Laurel, MS, couple fill their shows with heart, warm design styles, and a deep appreciation for not-so-sleepy small-town life. And now, Ben and Erin are busier than...
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Two new symptoms to look out for

The UK recorded 183,000 new cases of the coronavirus, largely due to the influx of Omicron transmission. With the newest variant now being responsible for 90% of all infections currently in circulation, more and more information is coming out about the variant each day. Most recently, two new symptoms have been associated with the super-infections mutation, which has also been observed in those that are fully vaccinated.
Outsider.com

Scientists Claim Earth Has Two Hidden ‘Moons’

Astronomers have been suggesting that Earth may have multiple moons for generations. However, the dust-orbiting objects have only recently confirmed. As scientists have theorized more than one earth moon throughout the years, they determined there are 5 precise points of stability within deep space that such an object could be located.
natureworldnews.com

Eruption of Nearby Star May Have Disastrous Effects for Life on Earth

Scientists have gained a greater understanding of how the Sun's activity affects Earth in the last few years, and this understanding will further improve owing to the victorious deployment NASA's Parker Solar Probe. Our planet and life on Earth have already been affected in small to moderate ways by the...
Williamson Source

Amazon Books Editors Announce 2021’s Best Books of the Year

Amazon Books Editors announced their selections for the Best Books of 2021, naming Amor Towles’ The Lincoln Highway as the Best Book of the Year; Towles’ New York Times bestseller A Gentleman in Moscow was also included in the Best Books selection in 2016. The annual list is hand-picked by a team of editors who read thousands of books each year. Featuring the top 100 books published this year, the editors’ selections also break out the top 20 books in numerous categories, including mysteries, memoirs, children’s books, and cookbooks. To explore the full list of the Best Books of 2021, visit amazon.com/bestbooks2021.
E! News

What to Expect in 2022, According to Your Zodiac Sign

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time. It's time to say goodbye to 2021 and...
Connecticut Post

12 High-Earning Side Hustles for Creative People

It never hurts to have multiple income streams, especially when you’re building a business. Having a side hustle (or two) can be an excellent way to keep money coming in, easing your anxiety and lessening some of the financial burdens that come from entrepreneurship. More than one-third of Americans...
