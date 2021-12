The Bitter Root Land Trust has made a lot of headway since it opened its doors in 1996 and set out on a mission to conserve open lands and working farms in the Bitterroot valley. By engaging with private landowners and facilitating the voluntary placement of conservation easements on private property throughout the county, they have succeeded in protecting almost 10,000 acres of land in the valley from future development. This includes about 7,500 acres of local family farm and ranch lands that will remain as working farms in perpetuity. It includes 20 miles of river and stream frontage and 4,500 acres of forest and rangeland kept intact and free from development. It also includes three riverfront community access properties and nature trails.

