Video Games

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Named Best Video Game of All-Time

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the Nintendo Switch launched back in March of 2017, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been considered one of the greatest games of all-time. It seems that a lot of people feel that way, as the game ranked number one in a Japanese poll conducted by TV...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Popular PS4 Game Is Now $0.99 for a Limited Time

A popular PS4 game is now $0.99 for a limited time. The PS4 has one of the greatest libraries across all of gaming. It has incredible exclusive games like Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Uncharted 4, Persona 5, Marvel's Spider-Man, Bloodborne, and The Last of Us Part II. It also has multi-platform games like Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Does it all add up to outdo the Xbox 360 library? Well, that's up for debate, but there's no denying there's an endless number of great games to play on PS4, including Oxenfree, which is $0.99 until December 23.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Losing Two Exclusive Games to PS4 and PS5

Xbox is losing two console exclusive games to PS4 and PS5. Xbox isn't known for its exclusive games like PlayStation and Nintendo are, but that's slowly changing. For example, just in the last month, two of some of the biggest games of the year, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, have been released as Xbox console exclusives, and between upcoming games like Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Fable, Xbox is closing the gap on PlayStation and Nintendo. That said, in the meanwhile, it's actually losing two console exclusives.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Final Fantasy VII Remake on Epic accidentally suggests a Steam release

A Final Fantasy VII Remake Steam release seems to have been all but confirmed thanks to the recently released Epic Games Store version, ironically enough. Modders digging into the remake’s files on Epic have found reference to a Steam release – and have even found its app number, suggesting the page is ready to go.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Final Fantasy 7 Remake took a dump on my childhood

It's always a little embarrassing to see grown-ass adults turning into large, furious babies over adaptations or remakes of their faves, as if the thing they loved was somehow destroyed in the process. I, of course, only ever have proportionate responses to things. Except, apparently, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which launched on consoles last year and PC today. It broke into my home and took a big, steaming dump right on my childhood—which is surely a crime. Yes, now I'm the large, furious baby.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Tv Asahi#Japanese#The Nintendo Switch
realsport101.com

PS Now January 2022: Announcement time, new games, & predictions

PlayStation's PS Now service is slowly improving in the shadow of Xbox's Game Pass and we've seen some fantastic games added to the service over the last few months. With confirmation that we're getting another Final Fantasy title next month, we're left with more questions about what else will be joining it. Here's what we know about January 2022 and the PS Now games on offer.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Reportedly Coming Holiday 2022 to Cap a Big Year for Nintendo

When is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (or whatever it ends up being subtitled) finally going to arrive? It’s been over two years since Nintendo announced the sequel, and they’ve remained maddeningly vague about when the game might come out beyond a vague 2022 release window. Could Nintendo surprise us with an early 2022 release? Or, on the other end of the spectrum, could the game slip further into 2023? Well, according to a new hint from a longtime industry insider, it seems the reality may lay somewhere between those two points.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Release Window Potentially Revealed

It looks like the release window for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, which is the unofficial title of the next game in the Zelda series, has potentially been revealed. At this point in time, Nintendo itself has only committed to releasing Breath of the Wild 2 at some point in 2022 on Nintendo Switch, with a more defined launch window yet to be revealed. Fortunately, according to one Nintendo insider, we now have a better idea of when the game specifically could end up arriving.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

ZELDA DUNGEON’S BEST ZELDA EVER 2021 EDITION LIST

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! No, not Christmas — it’s Zelda Dungeon’s annual BEST. ZELDA. EVER!. This year was an exciting and eventful year for the Legend of Zelda series, as we saw a couple new releases and a tease of what’s to come. Just missing the cuff of last year’s Best Zelda Ever list was Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, a game that was billed as the prequel to Breath of the Wild, which will enter the fray on our list for the first time ever, complete with its DLC, which just finished rolling out this October. 2021 also saw the announcement of the long-rumored Skyward Sword HD port, leading to somewhat of a second chance and, dare I say, redemption of the beleaguered Wii game. Additionally, the Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda released, giving players an opportunity to revisit some old classics on a new handheld system. Speaking of which, Ocarina of Time is finally on the Nintendo Switch as part of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass, with Majora’s Mask coming in the near future as well. Of course, the biggest piece of news this year was a new glimpse at the sequel to Breath of the Wild. Although still untitled, we were told that this game would release in 2022; so if everything goes well, we could see this game ranked on our list next year.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild only $36 at major US retailers

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is on sale for only $36 across major US retailers, which might just be the lowest price of the season. This Nintendo Switch classic is one of the most recommended games for those just getting used to their Nintendo Switch, and a must-have for Nintendo fans who somehow haven't played it yet. Now is one of the best times to play it, too, considering that its sequel is set to release in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel Still Set for 2022

Some Reassurance Comes Due to Not Seeing It During the Game Awards. The Breath of the Wild sequel has been a highly anticipated game for the past few years. That’s no surprise; the original game, Breath of the Wild, was a beautifully rendered open-world game that blew a lot of people’s socks off. We’ve heard too that the sequel is to be released by Nintendo in 2022. But, with the lack of a new trailer or even news of the game, fans were made nervous about delays.
VIDEO GAMES
onmsft.com

Among Us is now live on Xbox Series X and Xbox One consoles

Innersloth’s Among Us has finally made its way to Microsoft’s Xbox consoles and is now live on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X console families. The game is now also available to download and play via the Microsoft Store app store on Windows PCs. This release of...
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

IGN boss Peer Schneider says Zelda: Breath of Wild 2 still definitely on track for next year

We are all dying to hear new information concerning The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Nintendo’s schedule has the massive game down for a 2022 release, but the Kyoto-based company hasn’t spoken or shown any footage of the game for some time now, leading some to believe it could end up being a 2023 game. However, the boss of IGN was present during The Game Awards and spoke to a number of contacts who informed him that the game is still on track for release next year and seems to be penciled in for a November release.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Could Launch in November 2022

New information about the progress of work on the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is nowhere to be seen, but we have reasons to expect the game's release in November 2022. A podcast appeared on IGN's channel, in which the website's editors shared their thoughts...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

19 MORE Things You STILL Didn't Know In Zelda Breath Of The Wild

In the video above, we cover 19 facts, tips and tricks that aren’t quite as well known, ranging from secrets to glitches, some that are pretty simple and others that are fairly complex. Breath of the Wild has been out for four years at this point, and players have found some amazing things, intended or not, that keep the game and its sense of discovery feeling fresh.
VIDEO GAMES

