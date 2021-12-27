ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Carragher mocks Gary Neville for his 'Hackney Marshes' miskick in Man United's win over Newcastle in 1996... as the former right back admits his terrible display 'brought brutal repercussions at half-time'

 3 days ago

Jamie Carragher took pleasure in laughing at an old clip of Gary Neville facing Newcastle ahead of Man United's 1-1 draw with the Magpies on Monday Night Football.

Neville, Carragher and presenter Dave Jones watched footage of Neville playing for Man United away to Newcastle in a crucial game in the title race in the 1995-96 Premier League season, in which the former right-back, by his own admission, had a shocker.

Neville acknowledged he had a torrid first-half display at St James' Park and went red in the face when shown a particularly embarrassing clip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b0qiZ_0dWyjNj800
Jamie Carragher revelled in laughing at Gary Neville's terrible display at Newcastle in 1996
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48tqJ7_0dWyjNj800
Neville, here facing Newcastle's David Ginola months later, gave a dismal display in the match

The defender attempted to clear the ball after it had come off the crossbar but completely missed it, allowing Les Ferdinand a free strike at goal.

Fortunately for Neville, Ferdinand blazed his shot over the bar and the Red Devils went on to win the match with a typically brilliant strike from Eric Cantona.

Neville described the clip as 'embarrassing' and fellow pundit Carragher laid into him for the damning mishit.

'It is embarrassing,' laughed the former Liverpool defender.

'The big thing for me is it hits the bar, it comes down it comes to Mr Neville and it's just that fresh air shot and then you just see Roy Keane, Peter Schmeichel, Steve Bruce all converging on Gary Neville desperate to get their hands on him. Look at them.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lWbBl_0dWyjNj800
Eric Cantona, pictured in a 1997 Champions League tie against Borussia Dortmund, bailed Neville out by scoring the decisive goal as United beat Newcastle 1-0
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04nR20_0dWyjNj800
Neville admitted he got some harsh treatment from Alex Ferguson at half-time for his display

Carragher continued: 'That is hackney marshes gear isn't it. How that has changed the course of history. If Les Ferdinand puts that in and Newcastle win the title Gary Neville never possibly plays for Manchester United again. He's not doing Monday Night Football he's doing Man United reserves on MUTV.'

Neville acknowledged he took a pasting in the dressing room from Alex Ferguson and agreed with Carragher that his career might have turned out very differently had Ferdinand scored the gilt-edged chance he had presented him with.

'That brought brutal repercussions at halftime,' Neville said with a laugh.

'I'm not doing MUTV I would have been buried on the A1 on the way back. He absolutely battered me at halftime, I was shocking first half, I was centre-back, they should have scored three or four and two or three of them were my fault.'

Presenter Jones agreed, adding: 'Sliding doors moment in history for Gary Neville.'

