ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

The First Thing You Should Do If You Think You Have Food Poisoning

By Ruth Clark
Health Digest
Health Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The last thing anyone ever wants is to develop food poisoning. After making sure a bathroom is nearby, there are a few things that should be top...

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Critical new meat recall: Don’t eat this dangerous meat if you have any at home

If you’ve been buying meat products recently, you should make sure they’re not included in the massive recalls that the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced recently. A few days ago, Alexander & Hornung expanded its big pork meat recall. It now includes more than 2.3 million pounds of meat products potentially contaminated with Listeria. On top of that, there’s one more pathogen that you should be concerned about when it comes to your meat supply. That’s Bacillus cereus, traces of which appeared on Smithfield ready-to-eat pepperoni products. The discovery triggered another meat recall that covers nearly 11,000 pounds of pepperoni.
AGRICULTURE
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: The tell-tale sign you've caught the Omicron variant

According to experts in South Africa who have been treating people with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, having a scratchy throat is a tell-tale sign of infection. Coupled with other symptoms similar to what is experienced with the common cold, an irritated throat has been observed to be one of the most common symptoms of the latest mutation. Dr Maria Van Kerkhove spoke to the Reuters news agency and said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Poisoning#Raw Foods#Bacteria#Cdc#Coffee#Webmd#Preventio
KSAT 12

Some COVID-19 patients reporting new symptom affecting their tongue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat. You won your battle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Fast Company

This mask glows if you have COVID

Many early Omicron variant cases are asymptomatic, and as with earlier coronavirus variants, that means there’s a risk that people who are infected won’t realize it, and could unwittingly infect someone else who might get much sicker or even die. It still isn’t clear how dangerous the new variant will be. But more testing could help slow down the spread, and right now, people typically only get tested when they start to notice symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Multiple Deodorant Products Recalled Due to Frightening Reason

Recalls have been issued for some Old Spice and Secret deodorant products due to the possible presence of benzene contamination. Benzene is a carcinogen that is often the cause of recalls in the antiperspirant industry. The companies' parent company, Proctor & Gamble, announced this new recall on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
HEALTH
Verywell Health

Here's How Long COVID Stays In Your Body

How long COVID-19 stays in the body varies from person to person. Generally, people are no longer contagious about 10 days after the onset of symptoms. A recent study found that people can be shed the virus for as long as 83 days, underscoring the importance of frequent testing, quarantining, and isolation practices.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KevinMD.com

Why patients refuse the COVID-19 vaccination

The U.S. is progressively falling behind other countries when rated on the percent of the population that is vaccinated against COVID-19. I ask all my patients if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and estimate that 80 percent are vaccinated. The unvaccinated can be unscientifically categorized into three groups, highlighting three real but anonymous patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AL.com

Omicron symptoms to watch for if you are fully vaccinated

The omicron variant of COVID has overtaken delta as the most dominant variant in the United States as cases continue to spike. Due to how recent omicron is, there has not been a whole lot of firm data about the new variant of the virus. When the Centers for Disease...
SCIENCE
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy