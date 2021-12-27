The First Thing You Should Do If You Think You Have Food Poisoning

If you’ve been buying meat products recently, you should make sure they’re not included in the massive recalls that the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced recently. A few days ago, Alexander & Hornung expanded its big pork meat recall. It now includes more than 2.3 million pounds of meat products potentially contaminated with Listeria. On top of that, there’s one more pathogen that you should be concerned about when it comes to your meat supply. That’s Bacillus cereus, traces of which appeared on Smithfield ready-to-eat pepperoni products. The discovery triggered another meat recall that covers nearly 11,000 pounds of pepperoni.

AGRICULTURE ・ 15 DAYS AGO