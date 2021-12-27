ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham have 'NEVER had a manager of Antonio Conte's calibre', insists Jamie Carragher as the Sky pundit also backs the Italian to lead the club back into the Champions League this season

By Max Mathews For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Jamie Carragher has hailed the 'massive turnaround' at Tottenham inspired by new manager Antonio Conte, as he tips the north London side to return to the Champions League under the Italian's watch.

The former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss has made an impressive start after replacing Nuno Espirito Santo in November, winning three and drawing two of his first five Premier League matches.

And Carragher told Sky Sports' Monday Night Football that Conte, 52, is up there as one of the best managers in the Premier League, insisting he can lead Spurs to the top four and Champions League qualification this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=226eoC_0dWyjIJV00
Jamie Carragher has hailed Antonio Conte as one of the best managers in the Premier League
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cudKv_0dWyjIJV00
Spurs have been reinvigorated under Conte, going unbeaten in their first five league games

He said: 'There has been a huge turnaround. Under the last manager Nuno Espirito Santo they were massively underperforming, there is no doubt about that. But we can actually look at the comparison and it has improved massively.

'It has improved in goals conceded. They were near the bottom of the table. Now they are top of the league. Distance covered is the one that everyone talks about because it almost feels like we are talking about a different team with the same names and same players. That is the impact that he has had.

'It was a tougher start for Nuno but there is no doubt they have another level of manager now. The reason why I think Spurs have a really good chance of top four is that they have a really good manager. They have a manager who can go up against Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel.'

Carragher insisted the last time Spurs had a manager comparable to Conte's class was an entire half-century ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09qnWW_0dWyjIJV00
Carragher claimed the last time Spurs had a boss comparable to Conte was half a century ago

He added: 'Look at his record. We are not talking about a guy who has been in the Premier League for half a season and had a good run. He has won the Premier League, he has won the FA Cup in his second season, and he has had a great start at Spurs.

'His win ratio puts him up there with the best Premier League managers. You think of Spurs and you probably have to go back to the most famous manager in the club's history, Bill Nicholson, who was the manager when they won the double in 1961.

'They have never had a manager of this level. People will say Jose Mourinho but it was not Mourinho in his prime. I think they have got a top manager in his prime right now and that is what gives them a realistic chance.'

The north London side are currently fifth in the Premier League table, six points off fierce rivals Arsenal in fourth, but having played three games fewer due to Covid-19-affected postponements.

