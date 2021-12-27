7,058 new cases of coronavirus, five additional deaths in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting over a five-day period, 7,058 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with five additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 532,560 with 10,398 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4866
|125
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|6223
|112
|130
|20
|Amite
|2155
|58
|57
|9
|Attala
|3502
|90
|189
|36
|Benton
|1580
|40
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6641
|153
|240
|33
|Calhoun
|2970
|51
|44
|7
|Carroll
|1822
|41
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|3401
|73
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1400
|27
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1357
|40
|46
|9
|Clarke
|3047
|96
|132
|32
|Clay
|3246
|78
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4454
|113
|138
|14
|Copiah
|4788
|95
|109
|15
|Covington
|4453
|96
|142
|39
|De Soto
|34864
|440
|126
|26
|Forrest
|14170
|262
|284
|61
|Franklin
|1294
|32
|46
|5
|George
|5144
|80
|73
|9
|Greene
|2265
|50
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3908
|111
|156
|32
|Hancock
|7976
|132
|75
|15
|Harrison
|35565
|565
|537
|79
|Hinds
|34832
|653
|855
|140
|Holmes
|2816
|89
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1362
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|195
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|5103
|108
|136
|24
|Jackson
|25257
|393
|285
|41
|Jasper
|3453
|66
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|983
|34
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1796
|43
|10
|1
|Jones
|14408
|248
|264
|44
|Kemper
|1474
|41
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|9211
|143
|202
|57
|Lamar
|11001
|140
|57
|12
|Lauderdale
|12594
|323
|493
|108
|Lawrence
|2294
|43
|27
|2
|Leake
|4223
|92
|99
|17
|Lee
|17366
|248
|224
|43
|Leflore
|5072
|144
|242
|55
|Lincoln
|5696
|136
|209
|41
|Lowndes
|11635
|198
|304
|69
|Madison
|15769
|283
|416
|72
|Marion
|4442
|114
|162
|24
|Marshall
|7016
|144
|69
|17
|Monroe
|7390
|181
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1878
|57
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6842
|210
|229
|61
|Newton
|4014
|83
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1910
|44
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7353
|140
|271
|40
|Panola
|6984
|138
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|9912
|244
|210
|42
|Perry
|2176
|56
|24
|9
|Pike
|6056
|158
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|7408
|111
|87
|13
|Prentiss
|5356
|87
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1118
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|23618
|408
|494
|69
|Scott
|4911
|99
|117
|19
|Sharkey
|659
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4740
|117
|166
|20
|Smith
|2760
|52
|73
|8
|Stone
|3723
|66
|88
|14
|Sunflower
|4429
|107
|125
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2380
|53
|50
|7
|Tate
|4918
|120
|80
|19
|Tippah
|5137
|85
|122
|14
|Tishomingo
|4074
|97
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1744
|39
|19
|3
|Union
|6713
|99
|133
|23
|Walthall
|2266
|66
|69
|14
|Warren
|7074
|180
|175
|38
|Washington
|7656
|170
|202
|41
|Wayne
|4468
|72
|80
|13
|Webster
|2112
|49
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1112
|39
|25
|6
|Winston
|3240
|92
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|2537
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4803
|94
|152
|20
|Total
|532,560
|10,398
|11,405
|2,105
