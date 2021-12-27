7,058 new cases of coronavirus, five additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting over a five-day period, 7,058 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with five additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 532,560 with 10,398 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4866 125 88 18 Alcorn 6223 112 130 20 Amite 2155 58 57 9 Attala 3502 90 189 36 Benton 1580 40 47 10 Bolivar 6641 153 240 33 Calhoun 2970 51 44 7 Carroll 1822 41 52 11 Chickasaw 3401 73 61 15 Choctaw 1400 27 12 0 Claiborne 1357 40 46 9 Clarke 3047 96 132 32 Clay 3246 78 41 5 Coahoma 4454 113 138 14 Copiah 4788 95 109 15 Covington 4453 96 142 39 De Soto 34864 440 126 26 Forrest 14170 262 284 61 Franklin 1294 32 46 5 George 5144 80 73 9 Greene 2265 50 57 6 Grenada 3908 111 156 32 Hancock 7976 132 75 15 Harrison 35565 565 537 79 Hinds 34832 653 855 140 Holmes 2816 89 109 20 Humphreys 1362 39 35 9 Issaquena 195 7 0 0 Itawamba 5103 108 136 24 Jackson 25257 393 285 41 Jasper 3453 66 46 2 Jefferson 983 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1796 43 10 1 Jones 14408 248 264 44 Kemper 1474 41 50 10 Lafayette 9211 143 202 57 Lamar 11001 140 57 12 Lauderdale 12594 323 493 108 Lawrence 2294 43 27 2 Leake 4223 92 99 17 Lee 17366 248 224 43 Leflore 5072 144 242 55 Lincoln 5696 136 209 41 Lowndes 11635 198 304 69 Madison 15769 283 416 72 Marion 4442 114 162 24 Marshall 7016 144 69 17 Monroe 7390 181 191 55 Montgomery 1878 57 64 10 Neshoba 6842 210 229 61 Newton 4014 83 87 15 Noxubee 1910 44 41 6 Oktibbeha 7353 140 271 40 Panola 6984 138 103 15 Pearl River 9912 244 210 42 Perry 2176 56 24 9 Pike 6056 158 178 44 Pontotoc 7408 111 87 13 Prentiss 5356 87 101 15 Quitman 1118 28 0 0 Rankin 23618 408 494 69 Scott 4911 99 117 19 Sharkey 659 21 45 8 Simpson 4740 117 166 20 Smith 2760 52 73 8 Stone 3723 66 88 14 Sunflower 4429 107 125 20 Tallahatchie 2380 53 50 7 Tate 4918 120 80 19 Tippah 5137 85 122 14 Tishomingo 4074 97 103 28 Tunica 1744 39 19 3 Union 6713 99 133 23 Walthall 2266 66 69 14 Warren 7074 180 175 38 Washington 7656 170 202 41 Wayne 4468 72 80 13 Webster 2112 49 67 14 Wilkinson 1112 39 25 6 Winston 3240 92 135 39 Yalobusha 2537 47 82 22 Yazoo 4803 94 152 20 Total 532,560 10,398 11,405 2,105

