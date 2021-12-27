ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

7,058 new cases of coronavirus, five additional deaths in Mississippi

WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ECQ6M_0dWyjC1900

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting over a five-day period, 7,058 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with five additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 532,560 with 10,398 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4866 125 88 18
Alcorn 6223 112 130 20
Amite 2155 58 57 9
Attala 3502 90 189 36
Benton 1580 40 47 10
Bolivar 6641 153 240 33
Calhoun 2970 51 44 7
Carroll 1822 41 52 11
Chickasaw 3401 73 61 15
Choctaw 1400 27 12 0
Claiborne 1357 40 46 9
Clarke 3047 96 132 32
Clay 3246 78 41 5
Coahoma 4454 113 138 14
Copiah 4788 95 109 15
Covington 4453 96 142 39
De Soto 34864 440 126 26
Forrest 14170 262 284 61
Franklin 1294 32 46 5
George 5144 80 73 9
Greene 2265 50 57 6
Grenada 3908 111 156 32
Hancock 7976 132 75 15
Harrison 35565 565 537 79
Hinds 34832 653 855 140
Holmes 2816 89 109 20
Humphreys 1362 39 35 9
Issaquena 195 7 0 0
Itawamba 5103 108 136 24
Jackson 25257 393 285 41
Jasper 3453 66 46 2
Jefferson 983 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1796 43 10 1
Jones 14408 248 264 44
Kemper 1474 41 50 10
Lafayette 9211 143 202 57
Lamar 11001 140 57 12
Lauderdale 12594 323 493 108
Lawrence 2294 43 27 2
Leake 4223 92 99 17
Lee 17366 248 224 43
Leflore 5072 144 242 55
Lincoln 5696 136 209 41
Lowndes 11635 198 304 69
Madison 15769 283 416 72
Marion 4442 114 162 24
Marshall 7016 144 69 17
Monroe 7390 181 191 55
Montgomery 1878 57 64 10
Neshoba 6842 210 229 61
Newton 4014 83 87 15
Noxubee 1910 44 41 6
Oktibbeha 7353 140 271 40
Panola 6984 138 103 15
Pearl River 9912 244 210 42
Perry 2176 56 24 9
Pike 6056 158 178 44
Pontotoc 7408 111 87 13
Prentiss 5356 87 101 15
Quitman 1118 28 0 0
Rankin 23618 408 494 69
Scott 4911 99 117 19
Sharkey 659 21 45 8
Simpson 4740 117 166 20
Smith 2760 52 73 8
Stone 3723 66 88 14
Sunflower 4429 107 125 20
Tallahatchie 2380 53 50 7
Tate 4918 120 80 19
Tippah 5137 85 122 14
Tishomingo 4074 97 103 28
Tunica 1744 39 19 3
Union 6713 99 133 23
Walthall 2266 66 69 14
Warren 7074 180 175 38
Washington 7656 170 202 41
Wayne 4468 72 80 13
Webster 2112 49 67 14
Wilkinson 1112 39 25 6
Winston 3240 92 135 39
Yalobusha 2537 47 82 22
Yazoo 4803 94 152 20
Total 532,560 10,398 11,405 2,105

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 3

 

