ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Weather Alert: Wintry mix of snow, freezing rain may cause icy conditions

By Chris Bouzakis, Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eZ1Kr_0dWyiznB00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for wintry mix that may cause icy road conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across western Massachusetts from 7:00 p.m. Monday night to 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning for mixed precipitation of snow and freezing rain.

Monday evening, around 8:00 p.m., we have a chance for some wintry weather. Many of us will just see freezing rain or freezing drizzle with a chance for some pockets of snow. At the very most, some coatings will come from the snow, but we’re more concerned about icy conditions Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will drop to the 20s.

22News Storm Team Forecast Discussion

Be very careful driving Tuesday morning. Icy spots on the road are not always easy to see. Give yourself extra time and extra distance between you and the car in front of you. The wintry precipitation will wrap up in the mid morning but be careful of icy spots all day. We’ll be partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the low 40s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy, Chance Wintry Mix/Ice

Lows: 22-28

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy

Highs: 40-44

TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance Flurries/Sprinkles

Lows: 26-32

Watch live weather updates from meteorologists Brian Lapis, Adam Strzempko, Kelly Reardon, and Chris Bouzakis on 22News and live streaming on WWLP.com .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWLP

What is it that creates the wind?

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The wind has really been packing a punch here in CNY recently with gusts of up to 50 mph and wind advisories across much of the state earlier this week. Though what exactly causes wind? Well, it starts with something you might not suspect, pressure. The pressure within our atmosphere […]
ENVIRONMENT
WWLP

Watching Winter Live – December 29th, 2021

WATCHING WINTER LIVE – While the West continues to be pummeled by precipitation, much of the Midwest has finally seen their first measurable snowfall of the season where records were broken for lateness. It won’t stop there though. Short-term forecasts show a snow-producing system on the move this week, with long-range outlooks predicting above-average rain […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
City
Chicopee, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freezing Rain#Freezing Drizzle#Winter Weather Advisory#Western Massachusetts#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WWLP

How accurate are at-home COVID-19 tests?

Demand for COVID-19 testing has skyrocketed as cases surge across the country all while people try to celebrate the holidays. At-home tests can be a solution, if you can find one, but how accurate are they?
CHICOPEE, MA
WWLP

WWLP

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy