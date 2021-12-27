ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC4 Columbus

G. Michael’s, Japanese Oriental among 2021 restaurant casualties

By Dan Eaton | Columbus Business First
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YZTCx_0dWyi5t600

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST ) — With the lifting of pandemic-related restrictions, the rollout of vaccines, and an infusion – at least for some – of federal support, 2021 might not have been as dire for restaurants as 2020.

But the year still saw a fair share of high-profile closures, including a number of restaurants that had been dining staples around the city multiple decades.

Some attributed closings directly to Covid and the fallout from the pandemic. Others chalked it up to the normal course of business – sales, retirements, real estate opportunities.

Expedited airport security service Clear opens at CMH

For a slideshow of the restaurants that closed this year, click here .

The biggest of these names came from the ranks of the city’s fine dining realm.

G. Michael’s Bistro & Bar closed in German Village in September after 23 years of business.

Though M at Miranova technically closed in 2020 – it actually never reopened after the initial shutdown – Cameron Mitchell Restaurants didn’t confirm the decision to close its signature upscale restaurant until this past spring.

The damage continues to be indiscriminate to restaurant age, delivery style, cuisine or even ownership, be it independent or established chains.

Clintonville Chick-fil-A delayed, but likely not for long

Notable local brands such as Old Bag of Nails and Sweet Carrot closed restaurants, albeit for differing reasons. Old Bag sold off its Gahanna unit and its Pour House sister bar, while the fast-casual Sweet Carrot struggled to recover amid the pandemic’s challenges though it continues as a catering-only brand.

Small operators such as the Wildflower Café, Japanese Oriental Restaurant, and the Olde Village Diner in Pickerington – each in business for decades, all closed.

Even chains including Panera Bread and Bob Evans closed local units this year.

For more business headlines, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

NYE celebrations around Central Ohio and COVID safety

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–With people planning to gather to celebrate the New Year, Ohio’s bars and restaurants are facing immense pressure from the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Many businesses are reinstating COVID safety procedures such as mask-wearing, temperature testing, and increased distancing and sanitizing. “Restaurants know how to do this, they know how to be safe. The […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus family singers nominated for Grammy Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A children’s music album, which features songs from a local Columbus family, has been nominated for a Grammy Award. “This album is one that we are very proud and excited to be a part of, and also share in with the other artists,” said Ceylon Wise, singer, and songwriter of the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panera Bread#Real Estate#Food Drink#Japanese Oriental#Covid#Bistro Bar#Miranova#Pour House#The Wildflower Caf#The Olde Village Diner#Columbusbusinessfirst Com
NBC4 Columbus

Unseasonable weather takes toll on Central Ohio wildlife

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) – Wildlife advocates say spring-like weather in Central Ohio is disrupting animals’ typical winter behaviors. With weeks of above-average temperatures, the Ohio Wildlife Center is noticing a change in hibernation and mating habits, as well as the appearance of diseases usually more common in spring and summer. “These animals can’t adapt quick […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus cybersecurity company founded by corporate giants acquired

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Covail, the Columbus cybersecurity and business optimization software spinoff created by seven of Central Ohio’s largest employers, has been acquired by a San Diego-area security company for its AI capabilities. GoSecure, one of the largest providers of managed detection and response to online threats, plans to complete the acquisition […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Stores extend return policies as Omicron spreads

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Once the gifts are unwrapped on Christmas day, the next big thing is exchanging or returning them. Good news: Due to all the supply chain problems this year, many retailers are being more generous when it comes to returns. Since the holiday shopping season started earlier than ever in 2021, a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New Columbus councilmember sworn in

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The newest member of Columbus City Council has been sworn in. Councilmembers, family, and friends gathered for a small ceremony for Nick Bankston, who took his ceremonial oath of office Wednesday evening. Bankston is a Columbus native who is president and CEO of Gladden Community House. He said the city is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Residential construction in Columbus: Here’s what 2021 looked like

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — As the Columbus metro area continues to combat low housing supply, residential new construction starts increased over the year. The first 11 months of 2021 saw a 19% increase in single and multifamily housing units compared to 2020, according to data from Dodge Data and Analytics. The month of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Weather keeps Ohio ski resort shuttered

ZANESFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) – Winter is officially here, but ski resorts like Mad River Mountain have been forced by the weather to keep their doors closed. Mad River Mountain initially planned on reopening Dec. 18; now, that date remains unknown. “We’re kind of up against some challenging conditions right now,” said Mad River Mountain spokesperson […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Tom Cruise surprises TBDBITL after Top Gun show

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Buckeyes in the Ohio State University Marching Band received kudos from Top Gun actor Tom Cruise after they paid tribute to the movie in a half-time show. The band director announced that a fan had sent an interesting message while they were on break. It was Tom Cruise, saying: “The Top […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Shooting on the east side sends two to the hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Two people have been shot at the corner of Leonard and N. Champion Avenues. One victim is in critical condition and both were taken to Grant Medical Center. Investigators are at the scene and NBC4i.com will have more information as it becomes available.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

93 drivers out at COTA; bus commuters affected

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The soaring number of COVID-19 infections have decimated workplaces in all corners of the economy. Essential workers, like bus drivers, are no exception. According to the Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA), an average of 93 drivers were out every day this week. Sara McCain, a spokesperson for COTA, said some of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Nearly 20,000 new cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state. Numbers as of Thursday, Dec. 30 follow: Total Change New cases 1,995,497 +19,774 Hospitalizations 96,193 +484 ICU admissions 11,730 +43 Deaths* 28,780 n/a *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus business owners welcome new CDC guidelines

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Some local business owners are breathing a sigh of relief thanks to new COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The CDC said as long as someone with COVID-19 is asymptomatic, they only need to isolate for five days, not ten. The CEO of Jeff Ruby’s welcomed the news, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy