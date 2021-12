MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the nation at large setting new records for daily COVID cases, Minnesota reported 5,215 new cases and 69 more deaths Wednesday. The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,015,435, which includes 13,759 reinfections. Since the start of the pandemic, 10,468 Minnesotans have died from the virus. The figures released by the state health department showed that two of the newly-reported deaths were people in their 30s, along with two more in their 40s. The state’s rolling average positivity rate is showing signs of an uptick again, at 8.7% after dipping down...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO