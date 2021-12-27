ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earleville, MD

RCA at Bracebridge Hall Warriors program provides camaraderie and accountability to men in recovery

By Matt Hooke
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 3 days ago

EARLEVILLE — Paul Norris, after seeing how many men in recovery lacked a strong male presence, created the warriors program, to provide men in recovery at the Recovery Centers of America in Bracebridge Hall increased accountability and camaraderie.

“People in general are looking to be led,” Norris, the Wellness Coordinator at Bracebridge, said. “I know I am. I know I want to be held accountable because the farther we move away from accountability the farther we move away from our goals and dreams.”

Norris worked for RCA for over five years, beginning the warriors program in January. The program at first often consisted of people who were having difficulty at Bracebridge, a drug rehabilitation center in Earleville. Norris often starts the warriors off with simple tasks, such as keeping their room clean or making their bed everyday.

“The warriors will go around and grade other warriors rooms,” “We have a good time and make it fun.”

Norris said some aspects of the program, such as physical fitness, can vary depending on the person. The program first works on the mental state of the warriors to help them gain more consistency.

“If you’ve been doing the same thing for 20 or 30 years t’s going to be challenging to completely stop these habits in 30 days,” Norris said. “But what we can do is build a solid foundation.”

Building the confidence and positive self image necessary to achieve sobriety often comes down to little wins.

“Just by making your bed and keeping your room straight, that’s a win every day,” Norris said.

The program started with six people and now averages between 11-17 participants. The Warriors program also works to serve other people at Bracebridge. The warriors created a 2.5 mile serenity trail that outlines the 12 steps of Alcoholics Anonymous. The group also put up Christmas trees across the campus.

Norris, along with a former co-worker, created a “Warriors Creed,” said before each program meeting. The creed is a pledge to exercise self control, push through adversity, act responsibility, be accountable, and exercise service to the community. He said the mission statement helps provide direction for people.

“They’re doing a tough job here,” Norris said. “They’re tough individuals to go away from their loved ones for thirty days and commit to working on themselves.”

Each warrior also writes a goodbye letter to their addiction. Norris hopes to put those letters together into a book that can be used to benefit future patients.

“It’s an additional layer of support and accountability for one another, and it really creates a community and camaraderie amongst that program,” Bracebridge CEO Robert “Bobby” Bunyon said.

Bunyon said Bracebridge is developing a program similar to the Warriors for women at the facility.

Comments / 0

