Ohio State

Ohio photographer helps other refugees move toward bright futures in the U.S.

By Jade Nash
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND — Christian Amuli uses his camera to capture a world of possibilities for his clients. He offers photography services to other refugees to help them establish themselves in Ohio. He said he understands the challenges of starting a life in a new country. “Today, I have a...

realcleardefense.com

How NATO Must Respond if Russia Invades Ukraine

Amidst continued speculation as to whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will unleash yet another attack against Ukraine, the focus has been on the likelihood of a kinetic conflict in Europe along NATO’s Eastern Flank. Still, judging by the scope of the demands presented by Russia in the two so-called “draft treaties” with NATO and the United States, respectively, Moscow must have no illusions that these would be accepted, for they would remake Euro-Atlantic security, creating conditions that would undermine NATO and America’s ability to work with its allies. Putin may have already decided to move militarily, and calls for the West to negotiate could create a “maskirovka” and in doing so provide a casus belli for Moscow, which would try to claim that Washington had refused to consider its terms.
POLITICS
