ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Stefanski, Browns second-guessed, stung by close losses

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND (AP) — Despite two agonizing losses in six days, a litany of COVID-19 cases and a banged-up starting quarterback who crumbles when the moment calls for strength, the Cleveland Browns still have a chance to make the playoffs. It’s a long shot. But there’s a path, a...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe: Baker Mayfield should opt in his fifth-year option; I can't give him Josh Allen money I UNDISPUTED

Injuries and turnovers have halted Baker Mayfield's season that started with Super Bowl buzz. With two games remaining, the Cleveland Browns still has a shot at winning the AFC North, but now there's also rumors that the franchise could be in the market for a quarterback upgrade this offseason. Shannon Sharpe discusses what the Browns should do with Baker in the offseason.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Wife’s Troubling Admission

This season has been one to forget for Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 overall pick has dealt with a plethora of injuries and hasn’t been able to put up impressive numbers. Mayfield’s play this season has drawn a lot of criticism. Some of it is warranted, but there’s a line that fans shouldn’t cross. Unfortunately, there are a few fans taking things way too far.
NFL
NBC Sports

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers: Weather forecast for Sunday night’s game

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) head to Lambeau Field to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) this week on Sunday Night Football. According to wunderground.com, the weather forecast at kickoff time calls for a temperature of 5 degrees with winds at 8 mph, meaning it will really feel like it’s -9 degrees. While the weather will indeed be frigid, Lambeau Field has seen colder nights. Green Bay, Wisconsin holds the record for the coldest NFL game which took place on December 31, 1967, at a low of -13 degrees with wind chills below 48. It was the 1967 Championship Game where the Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 21-17.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Has Blunt Message For Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

It’s widely believed that Aaron Rodgers is playing his final few games with the Green Bay Packers – whether they win the Super Bowl or not. But one ESPN analyst has a message for Rodgers as he seemingly plans his exit. On Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, Domonique...
NFL
FanSided

Baker Mayfield received death threats after Browns loss to Packers

Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily, revealed on her Instagram story that the Cleveland Browns quarterback has received death threats. The Cleveland Browns were close to potentially pulling out an upset win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 16, but ultimately lost 24-22. After the loss, quarterback Baker Mayfield has been subject to heinous messages from individuals.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ ‘aggressive’ request to Matt LaFleur

The Green Bay Packers held on late once again on Christmas Day to beat the Cleveland Browns, 24-22. The win improved the Packers’ record to 12-3, best in the NFL. However, things have got really close lately. The last two games saw the Packers almost blow double-digit second-half leads. They have been very aggressive early in games, but have struggled to put teams away.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#American Football#Stefanski Browns#Ap#The Cleveland Browns#The Green Bay Packers
The Spun

Vikings Announce New Decision On RB Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings are getting a huge boost to their offense ahead of Sunday night. On Wednesday, the team announced that running back Dalvin Cook has been activated off the COVID list. Cook is now eligible to return to the team to prepare for Minnesota’s game against the Packers on...
NFL
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Has 5-Word Message Amid His Struggles

To put it mildly, the 2021 season has been a nightmare for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield has dealt with multiple shoulder issues throughout the year. He’s missed one game due to the injuries, and has seen his play affected when he has been on the field. In...
NFL
New York Post

Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily, says Browns QB has been getting death threats

The wife of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield revealed Tuesday that the former first-overall pick has been the target of death threats. In a post shared on her Instagram Story, Emily Mayfield stated that the hate aimed at her husband “never ceases to amaze me,” and that she hopes those behind the cruel messages “can find some happiness so [they] can stop trying to steal it from others.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Baker Mayfield Said Tuesday

Baker Mayfield had an abysmal performance on Christmas Day against the Green Bay Packers, tossing four interceptions in a heartbreaking loss. Despite that result, Mayfield isn’t giving up hope on the 2021 season. On Tuesday morning, Mayfield posted a positive message on social media regarding the final two weeks...
NFL
Packers.com

Aaron Rodgers addresses MVP and future possibilities

GREEN BAY – With two games to go, Packers quarterback ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ could be headed for his fourth NFL Most Valuable Player award. Given everything he's been through in 2021 – from a bout with COVID to a fractured pinky toe that's kept him out of practice for nearly two months now – Rodgers said the honor would take on extra meaning this year.
NFL
CBS Minnesota

Vikings Place Adam Thielen On IR Ahead Of Packers Game

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen will miss the rest of the regular season after being placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Thielen missed two games with an ankle injury before returning to the lineup in Sunday’s loss to the Rams. He only played 23 snaps in that game. Thielen will finish the season with with 67 catches for 726 yards and 10 touchdowns. MORE: Vikings Activate Dalvin Cook From COVID-19 Reserve The 31-year-old moved into the Vikings’ No. 2 receiver role this year with Justin Jefferson’s continuing rise into superstardom. Jefferson, who was selected to the Pro Bowl last week, has 97 catches for 1,451 yards and nine touchdowns this year. K.J. Osborn and Dede Westbrook will move up the depth chart in Thielen’s absence. The Vikings head to Lambeau Field Sunday to take on the Green Bay Packers, hoping to keep their playoff chances alive.   More On WCCO.com: 2 Grandmothers Injured In Separate St. Paul Purse Snatching Attacks Gathered Oaks: Minnesota’s Popular Countryside Grain Bin Airbnb New Laws Going Into Effect Jan. 1 Include Free Park Permits For MN Tribes, Increase On Med-Assisted Rx Rates MPD: Store Employee Shot And Pistol Whipped During Robbery
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy